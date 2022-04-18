Central Community College's apprentice-degree program takes off

Central Community College is furthering its connections with the business community through a recently established apprenticeship program with room to grow.

Catrina Gray, CCC area wide apprentice coordinator, manages the CCC-wide program, which launched August 2021.

“Our whole goal is to retain and sustain employment for the apprentices, whether they’re employees, students or job seekers, while using education to upskill their talents,” Gray said.

The program is for job seekers looking for a new skill. Prospective apprentices are asked about their interests and educational comfort level. Gray used one business participant, Chief Industries, as an example. “We would ask them, would you like to work for Chief Industry and go to school at the same time, so you can learn how to weld and also have a good-paying job? If they say yes, we figure out what their comfort level is. And any job seeker can choose to get a diploma and or an associate’s degree.”

Nicole Hansen, human resources and safety coordinator for Chief Fabrication, said they have two apprentices. “We pay for those apprentices to go to school, then we also are paying them to come and work for us whether it’s part time or full time, but we’re paying them as well. It’s a great opportunity for them.”

Typically, Gray said, new job seekers choose to work on their diploma to test the academic waters before deciding to move forward with an associate’s degree. A diploma involves fewer general education requirements and is more focused on the career path or skill.

An employer sometimes pays for tuition. “It depends what company you go with,” Gray said.

Gray said, “(Chief) will also help you work 20 hours. If school gets overwhelming, then they’ll pay the rest of the hours while you’re in school. It really depends on who you are as a person and what you can take on.”

The partnership isn’t limited to manufacturing companies and their potential employees, Gray explained. “Any occupation that Central Community College has to offer with a diploma and or associate’s degree, we can make into an apprenticeship program. We are looking into accounting, maybe some criminal justice.”

Things are slow and steady currently, as Gray is the only coordinator charged with managing the program. Still, there is plenty of room for expansion, Gray said. “It’s just me right now and we’re hoping to grow and have a few more apprenticeship coordinators to help out. Our hope is to do as many occupations as we possibly can that fit the mold for apprenticeships.”

Gray said CCC is seeking out businesses interested in participating. “We’re looking for businesses that value their employees and are willing to invest in their employees. With that commitment from the employer, the employees are willing to commit back to them because they see that they’re not just a number, but they’re an actual human being.”

Hansen indicated that is Chief Fabrication’s philosophy. “Our intent is that it’s going to be long term. That’s our intent with all of our employees – that it becomes a long-term job for them.”

Hansen said Chief had experience working with apprentices, even before connecting with CCC in this capacity. “Every year we take on two or three high school apprentices, and CCC reached out to us inquiring about starting an apprenticeship program. We knew how well the high school level has worked out for us, so we jumped right on that.”

So far, Hansen said, she hasn’t been disappointed. “The two apprentices that we have, they are doing great for us. We hope that word of mouth travels that Chief Fabrication does do this apprenticeship program.”

James Fox is one of Chief Fabrication’s welding apprentices and one of the first student-apprentices in the program. He said if he wasn’t enrolled in CCC’s program, he likely would be working construction.

“I just found an opportunity and went to the college,” Fox said. “They’re awesome … the people here are awesome. It gives me an opportunity to learn here and then go to school.”

Eric Orosco is also a Chief Fabrication welding apprentice. He said before enrolling in the program, he worked in the landscaping industry. Now he is learning to weld while furthering his education.

Hansen, a graduate of Grand Island Senior High, said if the partnership between area businesses and CCC would have been available when she graduated, she likely would have jumped at the opportunity. “Definitely – especially knowing that my schooling is going to be paid for, which is a big deal. That means a lot to a lot of people. You can have your schooling paid and get paid as well secure a job.”

The school’s apprenticeship-diploma program also benefits area businesses, Gray said. “Retaining and sustaining employees helps keep businesses open. For some, there has been a struggle with employment.”

The effects branch out further, Gray said. “It helps the employee and the community and keep things going. I know some companies are starting to take their companies to different countries because they’re unable to find employment, and a town can die without businesses.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

