Central Community College's pollinator gardens flourish, receive statewide recognition

Besides being a safe haven for pollinators local and passing through, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus gardens are maintained by students and interns, some without the use of chemicals. Newton said having people pitching in is essential to keeping the pollinator gardens going. “I have paid student internships on each campus through the sustainability office. We do have volunteer students, there’s a Students 4 Sustainability Club. There are entire classes that come out and help – we’ve had an English class that dedicated their time. We have dual credit students from the high school that are also helping out in the garden.”

The success of the Grand Island and Columbus campuses’ gardens inspired CCC’s Hasting campus to take on its own pollinator endeavor, receiving a plant grant in 2020, followed by a Bloom Box planting in 2021. Bloom Boxes were created by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum in hopes of getting ready-to-plant pollinator plants to public and private lands like homes, schools and parks. Without resources like these, Newton said, having gardens like those in Grand Island, Hastings, Columbus and Ord might not have happened. “We got the start through the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum because they provided a lot of the resources – how to develop and design the projects, so that not only do we receive the funding, but we received assistance of how to plant how to maintain and take care of the pollinator gardens.”