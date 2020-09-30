Central District Health, CHI St. Francis receive ‘Be Prepared’ awards

In the suggested remarks prepared beforehand, Foley said, “the staff and leadership of St. Francis managed one of the heaviest loads of any hospital in the state of Nebraska during the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, when the communities served by this hospital had more positive COVID-19 cases than in any single area in FEMA’s Region 7. Over one-third of the beds in this 100-bed hospital were occupied by COVID-19 patients, with nearly 20 of those patients on ventilators. Throughout the pandemic, hospital staff and leadership innovated with new methods of patient intake, triage and respiratory care while coordinating the movement of critical patients to hospitals in Lincoln and Omaha. In a constantly changing crisis environment, hospital staff were able to maintain exceptional flexibility and internal communications to stay current with the most effective and accurate information possible. The lessons they have learned from their experiences have been shared with surrounding hospitals, undoubtedly saving many lives throughout Nebraska.