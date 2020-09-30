Central District Health, CHI St. Francis receive ‘Be Prepared’ awards

Of the six “Be Prepared” awards handed out Monday by Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, two of them went to Grand Island entities.
The Central District Health Department, based in Grand Island, received the award for Excellence in Community Preparedness, recognizing its work leading the community’s pandemic preparedness efforts.
CHI Health St. Francis also was honored with the award for Excellence in Community Response, “recognizing its heroic response to one of the heaviest COVID-19 caseloads in the state,” says a news release from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.
The awards, which were handed out in a virtual ceremony, recognize volunteers and community organizations for excellence in emergency preparedness and disaster response.
Presented during National Preparedness Month, the Be Prepared Awards program is in its 13th year of honoring Nebraskans who volunteer their time and energy to support preparedness in Nebraska communities.
The awards are sponsored by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Nebraska Citizen Corps Program and the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center.
In the suggested remarks prepared beforehand, Foley said, “the staff and leadership of St. Francis managed one of the heaviest loads of any hospital in the state of Nebraska during the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, when the communities served by this hospital had more positive COVID-19 cases than in any single area in FEMA’s Region 7. Over one-third of the beds in this 100-bed hospital were occupied by COVID-19 patients, with nearly 20 of those patients on ventilators. Throughout the pandemic, hospital staff and leadership innovated with new methods of patient intake, triage and respiratory care while coordinating the movement of critical patients to hospitals in Lincoln and Omaha. In a constantly changing crisis environment, hospital staff were able to maintain exceptional flexibility and internal communications to stay current with the most effective and accurate information possible. The lessons they have learned from their experiences have been shared with surrounding hospitals, undoubtedly saving many lives throughout Nebraska.
“The dedication and sacrifices made by the staff at St. Francis are heroic, and the communities of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, and all others served by St. Francis are deeply grateful for your efforts,” Foley said.
His script also notes CDHD was honored for its “forward-thinking preparedness program which was essential to the success of the region’s pandemic response.”
“Led by Director Teresa Anderson and maintained by Andrew Hills, the Central District Health Department’s preparedness program has long involved partner agencies and maintained a constant state of readiness,” it says. “Before any COVID cases were identified in the district, the Central District Health Department led their community’s pandemic preparedness efforts by giving direct training and guidance to local schools, medical providers and EMS responders, and community organizations. The communities served by the Central District Health Department benefited greatly from their preparedness efforts, which laid the foundation for a successful pandemic response.”
Also Monday, Cody Meredith and the Southeast Medical Reserve Corps of Crete received the Local Hero Award.
“Their work in contact tracing and logistical support was crucial in assisting health departments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the news release.
Megan Wade of Omaha received an award for Excellence in Volunteer Preparedness Education and Outreach. Wade is the coordinator of the Eastern Nebraska Medical Reserve Corps. The award recognizes her work on the “Masks for Many” project and her efforts supporting local health departments and increasing volunteerism.
Jim Kuddes of Ashland received the Citizen Corps Volunteer of the Year award, recognizing his work with Dodge County CERT responding to severe flooding in February 2020.
The Dodge County Citizen Corps Council, based in Fremont, received the Citizen Corps Council of the Year award, for its work responding to severe flooding in the Fremont area in February, and its volunteer work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Honorable mentions were awarded to Dale Clausen of Papillion, Pam Denney of Omaha and Miles Glasgow of Omaha.
