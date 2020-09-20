 Skip to main content
Central District Health Department: 94 new COVID cases during past 14 days in four-county area
Central District Health Department: 94 new COVID cases during past 14 days in four-county area

Coronavirus

During the past 14 days, there have been 94 new cases of COVID-19 in the Central District Health Department’s four-county jurisdiction.

On the risk dial, the risk was 1.7, compared with 1.5 the previous week.

Overall, the Central District Health area has had 2,154 confirmed COVID cases and 60 deaths. A total of 14,259 people have been tested. There have been 1,902 recoveries.

According to Grand Island Public Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard, 38 students are quarantined, with one student positive. Two staff members are quarantined, with zero staff members testing positive. Those numbers were accurate as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state had a total of 40,387 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, representing an increase of 2,546 over the previous week. During the week, there were eight new COVID-19-related deaths in the state, for a total of 442. A total of 30,509 Nebraskans diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

The daily Nebraska average of positive cases for Sept. 12-18 is 364 compared to a daily average of 311 last week, and 318 and 259 in recent weeks.

Central District Health Department offers COVID testing Mondays and Fridays at its 1137 S. Locust St. location. The hours are 3-6 p.m. Mondays and 9 a.m.-noon Fridays.

Testing also is offered 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays at 1704 L St. in Aurora.

