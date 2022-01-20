Central District Health Department approves staff retention bonuses amid pandemic

CDHD Director Teresa Anderson said the intent of the retention bonuses is to “keep together this fabulous COVID team that’s developed over the last couple of years.”

“We want to have them continue in their positions as they are, rather than see them leave us because they’re getting burned out or because they can go somewhere else for more money,” she said Monday.

That is already happening, Anderson reported. A receptionist who was treated with hostility from the public took another job, and a nurse was recruited by a traveling nurse agency.

“We’re not rewarding (staff) necessarily for past performance, but to show them the board has a commitment to them and keep them in place for the next three years,” Anderson said.

Peterson said CDHD’s WIC (Women, Infants & Children program) staff will not be eligible for the new bonuses, as they are Nebraska Health Department employees.

WIC staff also work mainly from home and haven’t been called in for “extra time or duties.”

“We felt it would be reasonable to work to repay the staff that has the knowledge of COVID, the expertise and the skillset,” Anderson said.