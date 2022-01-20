Central District Health Department approves staff retention bonuses amid pandemic

As new COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Grand Island area, the Central District Health Department board approved retention bonuses for current staff members.
CDHD has 32 full-time employees and three temporary positions.
At Monday’s meeting of the CDHD board, Board President Ron Peterson reported that a board committee recommended the bonuses.
After the first year of employment, staff members will receive a 20% bonus.
Total staff bonuses for the first year will be $37,718.
A 30% bonus after the second year and 50% bonus after the third year also were approved.
The total bonus payout for the three-year period, with taxes, is expected to be $300,369.80.
Peterson said it is needed to retain CDHD staff.
“We’ve looked at a number of different ways to deal with it,” he said Monday. “This has been an extremely difficult time for them in terms of the amount of time and energy, and also the issues they’ve had to deal with both publicly and through inquiries, that sort of thing.”
CDHD staff members also have been exposed to people infected with coronavirus.
“Many of them have had to take time off because they’ve been sick,” Peterson said.
The number of new COVID-19 cases and positivity rates have reached record highs in the CDHD coverage area, which includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
The district currently has a 63% positivity rate, with 1,400 cases in the last seven days and one new death, according to CDHD’s COVID dashboard, which was updated Tuesday.
This breaks the record set Wednesday, Jan. 12, of 870 new cases in a seven-day period.
Before, the record was 710 new cases and 45.4% positivity in November 2020.
CDHD attributes the new record highs partly to “the extremely transmissible” omicron variant, which first appeared in the Grand Island area in mid-December.
The community transmission dial is at its very top - at “high transmission.”
Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 and head off the worst symptoms, according to a post on CDHD’s Facebook page.
Other mitigation efforts include wearing tight-fitting surgical masks while in public, social distancing, and getting tested if you develop symptoms.
CDHD Director Teresa Anderson said the intent of the retention bonuses is to “keep together this fabulous COVID team that’s developed over the last couple of years.”
“We want to have them continue in their positions as they are, rather than see them leave us because they’re getting burned out or because they can go somewhere else for more money,” she said Monday.
That is already happening, Anderson reported. A receptionist who was treated with hostility from the public took another job, and a nurse was recruited by a traveling nurse agency.
“We’re not rewarding (staff) necessarily for past performance, but to show them the board has a commitment to them and keep them in place for the next three years,” Anderson said.
Peterson said CDHD’s WIC (Women, Infants & Children program) staff will not be eligible for the new bonuses, as they are Nebraska Health Department employees.
WIC staff also work mainly from home and haven’t been called in for “extra time or duties.”
“We felt it would be reasonable to work to repay the staff that has the knowledge of COVID, the expertise and the skillset,” Anderson said.
Board member Chuck Haase, who headed the committee, called the effort “inclusive,” with the exception of the WIC employees.
“We can set this money aside right now and have it as a one-time, three-year program, and it’s fully funded to start with,” he said. “We’ll do this, and anyone we hire in this three years will be eligible for those payments.”
He added, “We think this is something that we share with the staff that shows our appreciation for them, as well.”
Peterson said the key to providing such a bonus is having sufficient funds available.
“It’s something a number of the health departments across the states are doing because they’ve been able to generate this extra money from doing shots and with FEMA money,” he said.
CDHD had a fee-for-service agreement via Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services using pass-through Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars.
Through this agreement, CDHD received $40 per COVID vaccine or booster shot.
That contract ended July 2021.
Because of internal efficiencies, CDHD realized a net income of roughly $300,000.
“We can set that money aside in an account and know that it’s taken care of,” Peterson said. “We felt like that made a lot of sense knowing what our obligation could be, and any new employee who came on could be eligible for a portion of it, based on how much they worked that particular year.”
For COVID-19 guidance and other community resources, visit cdhd.ne.gov.