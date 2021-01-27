Central District Health Department: COVID-19 vaccine may not be available for educators until July

The Central District Health Department said it may be 5½ months before area educators will receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Teresa Anderson, health director for the CDHD, said that, as of last Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts is prioritizing vaccinations for people ages 65 and older and those with high-risk health conditions.

Anderson said that equates to about 22,000 individuals in the Central District. If the health department continues to receive 1,000 doses a week, it will take 5½ months to vaccinate individuals in the aforementioned groups before it can vaccinate other groups in Phase 1B and Tier 1, including teachers and school staff members.

“We will work as quickly as the vaccine will allow to provide vaccine to those in this priority group,” she said. “Once we have reached a good percentage of these residents, we will look to Phase 1B and Tier 1 and then continue with additional tiers.”

Anderson said she is hopeful that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will allow both the second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to be given as first doses. She said the CDC recently changed its recommendation to where the second dosage can be given much later.