Central District Health Department: COVID-19 vaccine may not be available for educators until July

The Central District Health Department said it may be 5½ months before area educators will receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Teresa Anderson, health director for the CDHD, said that, as of last Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts is prioritizing vaccinations for people ages 65 and older and those with high-risk health conditions.
Anderson said that equates to about 22,000 individuals in the Central District. If the health department continues to receive 1,000 doses a week, it will take 5½ months to vaccinate individuals in the aforementioned groups before it can vaccinate other groups in Phase 1B and Tier 1, including teachers and school staff members.
“We will work as quickly as the vaccine will allow to provide vaccine to those in this priority group,” she said. “Once we have reached a good percentage of these residents, we will look to Phase 1B and Tier 1 and then continue with additional tiers.”
Anderson said she is hopeful that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will allow both the second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to be given as first doses. She said the CDC recently changed its recommendation to where the second dosage can be given much later.
“If we are able to use second doses as first doses, that would greatly enhance our ability to get everybody at least one vaccine because we are facing some new variants soon and some of the folks studying this believe first doses are going to provide a better herd immunity prevention than just getting a smaller group completely immunized,” she said.
“If the CDC believes that second dose can be held out a little further, then we can give second doses as first doses while the vaccine manufacturers are ramping up production.”
Anderson said that with President Joe Biden issuing an executive order directing government agencies to use the Defense Production Act to compel companies to make supplies and COVID-19 vaccines needed to combat the pandemic, it is likely that states and local health departments, such as CDHD, will be able to get more vaccines more quickly.
“We are hopeful that with the new administration, those doses will come a lot faster than they have been,” she said.
Local educators eager for COVID-19 vaccination
Anderson said that when the COVID-19 vaccine is available for educators in the Central District, the health department plans to go to schools to administer the first doses. The second doses will be given at a drive-through clinic at the CDHD office.
Grand Island Central Catholic Principal Jordan Engle said that when he polled his staff members, a majority of them were in favor of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Quite a few of them understand the need to get vaccinated and to take care of themselves,” Engle said.
“I think it is a great opportunity to keep our staff healthy and safe.”
When the vaccine becomes available to school personnel, he said, every essential staff member at GICC will have the opportunity to get vaccinated. But he emphasized this will not be required for GICC staff members.
“That means those people in our school building could not function without,” Engle said. “We are also allowing our kitchen staff, office staff and those types of people who are not teachers, but are essential, the opportunity to receive the vaccine.”
In a report to the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education at its Jan. 14 meeting, Cory Gearhart, executive director of information technology, said GIPS sent a survey to its staff members and substitute teachers asking them whether they would be willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through a partnership program between GIPS and the Central District Health Department.
According to the survey, 70% said they would be willing to receive a vaccine if it were available. Another 4% said they have been vaccinated.
Of those surveyed, Gearhart said, 89% of administrators, 83% of substitute teachers, 77% of certified staff and 66% of classified staff said they would be willing to be vaccinated through the program.
Gearhart said the survey had about 1,400 total respondents, with 1,000 saying they wanted to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. He and Superintendent Tawana Grover said GIPS staff members will not be required to be vaccinated.