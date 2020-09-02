Central District Health Department focused on keeping area schools open until May

If you’re the parent or the guardian of a child who’s ill, please keep that child home, Anderson said.

“If you’re an adult and you don’t feel well, please stay home,” she said.

During the broadcast, Anderson explained the differences between isolation and quarantine.

“Isolation is for an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. The period of time for isolation is 10 days after the first day of symptoms,” she said.

During that period, the individual must go at least 24 hours without a fever, during which time he or she hasn’t used a fever-reducing medication.

Quarantine, on the other hand, is “for individuals who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Quarantine is for a period of 14 days. The reason it’s 14 days is because the COVID virus can be in your system and you may not have symptoms for two to 14 days,” Anderson said.

You “can’t test out of quarantine,” she said. If you test negative during the 14 days, “you don’t get to return to your usual activities. This is because there are some instances where a person may not even develop symptoms until Day 14.”