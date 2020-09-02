Central District Health Department focused on keeping area schools open until May

The Central District Health Department’s work with area school districts is a long-term effort that’s designed to keep them open throughout the school year, says Teresa Anderson, the department’s health director.
Health officials anticipated that about three weeks after schools opened, they would start to see some COVID-19 cases in the schools.
“And, indeed, that has been the case,” Anderson said in Tuesday morning’s COVID-19 update from Grand Island City Hall.
“We have several schools where people have tested positive.”
If people work together, schools can keep functioning until May, she said.
Schools have a variety of methods of online teaching for students who are unable to attend school, Anderson said.
Central District Health officials are aware of the students’ need for socialization, physical activity and the learning that takes place in schools.
“The measures that we’re taking now are designed to help keep the schools open even if children have to be excluded for a period of time,” Anderson said.
Health officials know they will see more COVID-19 cases in the general public as well as within school systems, she said. “We need to all work together to do our very best to contain the level of the virus in our community.”
If you’re the parent or the guardian of a child who’s ill, please keep that child home, Anderson said.
“If you’re an adult and you don’t feel well, please stay home,” she said.
During the broadcast, Anderson explained the differences between isolation and quarantine.
“Isolation is for an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. The period of time for isolation is 10 days after the first day of symptoms,” she said.
During that period, the individual must go at least 24 hours without a fever, during which time he or she hasn’t used a fever-reducing medication.
Quarantine, on the other hand, is “for individuals who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Quarantine is for a period of 14 days. The reason it’s 14 days is because the COVID virus can be in your system and you may not have symptoms for two to 14 days,” Anderson said.
You “can’t test out of quarantine,” she said. If you test negative during the 14 days, “you don’t get to return to your usual activities. This is because there are some instances where a person may not even develop symptoms until Day 14.”
The primary reason to isolate or quarantine people “is to reduce the spread from the person who has tested positive. Our secondary reason is that the folks that were exposed may well develop the virus in two to 14 days. We know that some of those folks who develop the virus may not have any symptoms at all,” Anderson said. Those people are called asymptomatic spreaders “because they unknowingly infect other individuals around them.”
At this time of year, many people suffer from allergies and colds, she noted. “But the only way to know you’re truly positive is to get tested.”
TestNebraska representatives are still in this area three days a week, Anderson said.
When someone tests positive at a school, Central District Health tries to find out what other people have been in close proximity to that person. Those who’ve been exposed have the potential to catch the virus.
“Fourteen days is a long time by anyone’s standards,” she said. But “in order to contain the virus, we need that 14-day period of quarantine.”
Ideally, a person in quarantine will have little contact with other household members.
Central District Health will work with people to help them understand what they should and shouldn’t do when they’re in quarantine or isolation.
Health officials are “experiencing a delay in the turnaround time on the tests,” Anderson said. It takes four to six days to get results. “We’re hoping that turnaround time decreases very soon.”
She reminded people to practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash hands and use hand sanitizer frequently.
“We have to find ourselves in a new normal,” Anderson said.
Together, “we can beat back the virus,” she said.
Working “through COVID has been anything but fun, I think we can all agree. But in the end we will be stronger, we will be healthier and we will be more connected,” Anderson said.
