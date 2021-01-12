Central District Health Department moving into Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations

Nebraskans are receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

“Really, the only difference between the two vaccines is that the Pfizer is an ultra-cold vaccine and must be kept in a special freezer,” Anderson said.

When people get their first shot, they’ll be given a card telling them “when to come back for your second shot, and which of the shots you should receive,” she said.

Since the distribution began Christmas week, the Central District has distributed 1,000 doses of the vaccine.

CDHD is working closely with hospitals and health care providers in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties “to come up with a plan to reach everyone as soon as we can,” Anderson said.

The state of Nebraska has been distributing about 22,900 doses per week. About half of those doses have been going to residents and staff members of long-term care facilities.

It is CDHD’s understanding “that this is the last week for half of that allotment to go specifically to long-term care,” Anderson said.

“So with long-term care having been provided both its first and second doses, we should see the availability of more vaccine in our community,” she said.