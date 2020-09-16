Central District Health Department, Northwest officials disagree over quarantine timeline

Edwards said the more than 100 Northwest students quarantined have since returned to school.

Anderson said, contrary to Edwards’ claims, CDHD staff members did contact trace before the quarantine was ordered.

“When we have a positive case, we have to make sure that person is out of the classroom,” she said. “Then, we investigate to see who is in close contact. Then, based on that investigation, we quarantine.

“We interviewed the teachers, we identified the people who were in close contact and then we asked them to quarantine. The trick in doing successful contact tracing and quarantine is to do it as quickly as possible so that people are not further exposed.”

Health department guidelines define “close contact” as coming within 6 feet of a person with the virus for more than 15 minutes.

Edwards said that while it is true that CDHD does not have the power to implement a mask mandate in schools, he feels Northwest was “100% forced” into its mandate.

“When you come in and quarantine 100-plus students at a time, it is not hard to read between the lines,” he said. “We are in a mask mandate because the implications of the interpretations being made by the CDHD.”