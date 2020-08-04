With school resuming in-person later this month, the Central District Health Department says it is imperative people continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep students safe.
Teresa Anderson, health director for the Central District Health Department, gave a COVID-19 community update Tuesday. The update, the first since late April, was broadcast live on GITV.
Anderson said throughout the summer months, the Central District has seen its COVID-19 positivity rate range from 8% to 15%. She said the overall rate currently is at 9% and that the CDHD would like to see the rate down to 5% before school starts.
As schools across the Central District work to come up with a return to school plan, Anderson said superintendents have worked with the CDHD to come up with those plans and to keep students and staff as safe and healthy as possible.
She said the three things the health department is trying to instill in the superintendents is to strongly recommend or require masks when in school, social distance as much as possible and have students and staff stay home when they are ill.
As an example, Anderson said if a fifth-grade class of 20 kids is all wearing a mask and one child tests positive for COVID-19, it is likely that the rest of the class will not have to quarantine and can continue to meet in-person.
However, she said, if no one in the classroom is wearing a mask, it is possible that the entire class will have to quarantine if they were within six feet of the child who tested positive or if they were exposed to them for more than 15 minutes.
Anderson said the CDHD has received a number of questions about why it is concerned about children when they seemingly have mild symptoms. She said research shows that children can become “quite ill” and can spread the coronavirus as equally as adults can.
“We are asking parents to screen their children for any symptoms prior to sending them out in the morning before school. We want them to do this every day,” Anderson said. “The important thing is to keep a child home if they have a fever or are not feeling well so we can keep the rest of the school in session.”
When it comes to COVID-19 testing, Anderson said, Test Nebraska is in Grand Island at the CDHD office from 3-6 p.m. on Mondays and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays. It is also in Aurora at East Park Villa, 1704 L St., from 2-4 p.m. every Wednesday this month. She said having Test Nebraska in the Central District doubles the number of tests it is able to do per week.
Anderson said the CDHD encourages anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, or who has been around someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, to get tested through Test Nebraska.
“Some people will have COVID and have symptoms, while others may not, especially our younger population,” she said. “But what we are seeing is that we have more cases in our younger population than in our older population. In general, our population age 40 and younger, does not experience symptoms like someone who is older and may have underlying health conditions. If a young person has COVID, even if they do not have symptoms, they able to spread it to others.”
Anderson said that if an individual tests positive for COVID-19, they will be asked to quarantine for 10 days from the beginning of their symptoms and then 24 hours from the time they do not show symptoms.
She said that if an individual is around someone who is positive, they should quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms.
“Some people may wonder why a person who tests positive has to stay home and away for 10 days, while a person who was just around someone who tests positive has to stay home for 14 days,” Anderson said. “The reason for this is because incubation period of the virus is up to 14 days. It may take up to 14 days to develop symptoms or spread the virus.”
Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele thanked Anderson and the CDHD for their continued work in keeping the community safe and informed during the COVID-19 pandemic. He and Anderson encouraged people to continue to stay safe by wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing and washing their hands.
Steele said he and Anderson plan to have another COVID-19 community update next week.
