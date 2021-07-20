Central District Health Department provides update on efforts as COVID-19 cases rise

The pandemic is not over.
Cases of coronavirus delta variant are rising in Hall, Merrick and Adams counties, Central District Health Department reported at a joint meeting with Grand Island City Council and Hall County Board of Commissioners Monday at the Grand Island Law Enforcement Center.
The number of total delta variant cases in the three-county area has doubled from four last Wednesday to nine now.
As of Monday, 9,696 cases, or 12% of the district population, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We think there are a lot of cases that are very mild that don’t get diagnosed, so that number is probably higher,” CDHD Director Teresa Anderson said.
To date, since March 2020, there have been 153 COVID-related deaths.
Nebraska is at 49% vaccination, and the three-county CDHD district is at roughly 37% of those who are eligible.
Ages 12 and younger are not eligible yet for vaccination. For ages 65 and older, about 70% have been vaccinated.
“I think part of the reason we’re seeing younger folks become positive and be hospitalized is because they’re simply choosing not to be vaccinated,” Anderson said.
Travel
Missouri is a concern for CDHD because of its proximity to Nebraska.
“They’re having quite a time managing their patients and even providing hospital beds for those patients,” Anderson said.
“If you know the world today, there are no borders. People travel all the time. So the variants are going to spread, and we’re going to have to deal with it.”
Students
A deadline is nearing for students to become vaccinated in time for school.
Students older than 12 have to get their first shot, then wait three weeks for the second shot, and then another two weeks for the vaccine to take effect, Anderson explained.
“School may start in a month or less for some of these kids. We’re in a race against the clock to get kids vaccinated,” she said. “We are working very closely with the schools to help them develop their safety plans and their contingency plans.”
Students primarily contract COVID-19 from the community, and not from being in school.
“Right now, most of our schools are not requiring masks going into this session,” Anderson said. “We’re very hopeful the viral activity we’ve been seeing slows down and goes in the opposite direction.”
PPE demands
Personal protective equipment is still in demand in the three-county area, said Jeremy Collinson, CDHD environmental health supervisor.
Supplies still are being received from the state and distributed where needed.
More than 2 million gloves alone have been given out since March 2020, he noted.
“There’s still long-term care centers that are unable to get the supplies they need,” Collinson said. “As we see these variants come into the community, we’re getting more cases and there’s different controls the centers are having to do now, so they’re needing more of these supplies.”
CDHD optimistic
What CDHD has learned about COVID-19 response since March 2020 “could fill a library,” Anderson said.
“We’ve made it through,” she said. “There have been times where we’ve been exhausted. We have had $90,000 of overtime in this current fiscal year ... We want to do what’s right for the public and what’s best for the health of the public ... As a community, we have made amazing progress against COVID.”
The battle can be won, Anderson said.
“We don’t know when,” she said. “We just know we have to keep working at it and we can’t pretend it’s not here.”
For more information about Central District Health Department services and COVID-19 resources, visit cdhd.ne.gov.