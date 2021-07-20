Central District Health Department provides update on efforts as COVID-19 cases rise

Missouri is a concern for CDHD because of its proximity to Nebraska.

“They’re having quite a time managing their patients and even providing hospital beds for those patients,” Anderson said.

“If you know the world today, there are no borders. People travel all the time. So the variants are going to spread, and we’re going to have to deal with it.”

Students

A deadline is nearing for students to become vaccinated in time for school.

Students older than 12 have to get their first shot, then wait three weeks for the second shot, and then another two weeks for the vaccine to take effect, Anderson explained.

“School may start in a month or less for some of these kids. We’re in a race against the clock to get kids vaccinated,” she said. “We are working very closely with the schools to help them develop their safety plans and their contingency plans.”

Students primarily contract COVID-19 from the community, and not from being in school.