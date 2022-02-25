Central District Health Department receives COVID tests for public use

The Central District Health Department has received more than 8,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid tests through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for use by residents in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

“The goal of using fast, free and convenient testing is to control the spread of COVID-19,” according to a news release.

CDHD will distribute tests to participating schools, congregate care facilities and nonprofit organizations. The public is invited to pick up six tests per household at CDHD’s office, 1137 S. Locust St. in Grand Island.

The tests are free of charge. More information on testing including other locations where public tests are available throughout the state at https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Testing.aspx.

When you use one of these tests there are two options. The first option is a guided telehealth session with a professional test guide who will walk you through the process for taking the test and viewing the results. With this option, you will be provided with documented results that can be used for official purposes like travel or return to school or work. The non-guided option provides you with test results that are only for personal use, and does not produce a result that can be used for travel, return to school/work or other official purposes.

“The tests come on the heels of the largest COVID-19 surge since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020, where thousands in the Central District were infected,” according to the news release. “The hope is, by distributing these tests and making testing more available, those in our district will have more information on their health and can work to help keep others safe and healthy.”

Central District Health offers vaccine clinics from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays with Thursday clinics running until 6 p.m.

Nomi Health also offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

For more information on any of these programs, contact CDHD at 308-385-5175 or log on to www.cdhd.ne.gov.