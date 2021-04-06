Central District Health Department receiving adequate supplies of COVID vaccine

The Central District Health Department says its supply of COVID-19 vaccine is adequate enough to vaccinate all those who are 18 and older.

On Monday, the CDHD began vaccinating area residents who are at least 18.

“We expect to have enough doses going forward so that all who seek to (can) be vaccinated,” Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a statement.

The CDHD is working with area schools this week to provide doses to high school students who are at least 18 years of age and have written consent from a parent or guardian. School administrators will collect signed consent forms and serve as sites for vaccination clinics. In Nebraska, parental or guardian consent for vaccination is required for anyone younger than 19.

“The majority of our vaccine is Pfizer, which at this time is the one vaccine approved for ages 16 and up,” Anderson said. “When the time comes to reach out to a younger group, we will be ready. We also have Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), which are approved for ages 18 and up.”

