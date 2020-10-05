Central District Health Department reports potential COVID-19 exposure at Aksarben Stock Show

The Central District Health Department and Aksarben Stock Show has advise of potential COVID-19 exposure at last weekend’s Aksarben Stock Show (Sept. 24-27).
The event was held at Fonner Park and drew more than 1,300 young people from 14 states, along with their families.
According to the CDHD and Aksarben, at least one person was known to be positive at the trade show held Sept. 25 in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. The same person was present Sept. 26 at Aksarben Purple Ribbon Reception and Auction held at the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena loft.
Nearly 25 vendors were outside the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena and inside the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, which also was the location of the Aksarben poultry show. All three livestock barns — the Sheep Barn, the Dinsdale Cattle Barn and the Aurora Cooperative hog barn and show ring — were full.
“We are working with event staff in advising those in attendance to self-monitor for COVID symptoms in order to reduce the spread of the virus as much as possible,” said Teresa Anderson, CDHD health director. “
We know that COVID tends to spread when many people are gathered together for prolonged periods of time indoors or even in outdoor settings, especially in situation where few people are masked.”
People from Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Colorado, South Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Wyoming, Indiana, North Dakota, Arkansas and Montana attended the stock show. Nebraska and Iowa have the most participants, with a combined number of more than 700.
According to CDHD, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms that may appear 2-14 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
When any of these symptoms is present, a person needs to self-isolate and seek medical care as needed. TestNebraska provides free COVID-19 testing. Those seeking the test should register at TestNebraska.com.
“COVID is contagious for 48 hours before the person experiences symptoms,” Anderson said. “This makes controlling the spread extremely difficult. People go about their usual activities not knowing that they are spreading COVID to others because they feel well until about two days later when they start to have symptoms. Even then, some people have little to no symptoms and may continue to unknowingly spread the virus to others.”
CDHD said that the number of positive cases is on the increase across the state. CDC advises that when a person wears a mask, that person is protecting others from the COVID virus.
“This is not the time to let our guard down. Wear that mask whenever you are around others outside of your household, whether you are indoors or outdoors,” Anderson said. “When you do this, you are protecting others. Nebraskans are people who care about each other, and wearing masks now is just one more way to protect others.”
