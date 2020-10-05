Central District Health Department reports potential COVID-19 exposure at Aksarben Stock Show

According to CDHD, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms that may appear 2-14 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

When any of these symptoms is present, a person needs to self-isolate and seek medical care as needed. TestNebraska provides free COVID-19 testing. Those seeking the test should register at TestNebraska.com.

“COVID is contagious for 48 hours before the person experiences symptoms,” Anderson said. “This makes controlling the spread extremely difficult. People go about their usual activities not knowing that they are spreading COVID to others because they feel well until about two days later when they start to have symptoms. Even then, some people have little to no symptoms and may continue to unknowingly spread the virus to others.”

CDHD said that the number of positive cases is on the increase across the state. CDC advises that when a person wears a mask, that person is protecting others from the COVID virus.

“This is not the time to let our guard down. Wear that mask whenever you are around others outside of your household, whether you are indoors or outdoors,” Anderson said. “When you do this, you are protecting others. Nebraskans are people who care about each other, and wearing masks now is just one more way to protect others.”

