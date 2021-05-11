Central District Health Department risk dial up second week in a row

The Central District Health Department has increased its COVID-19 risk dial for the second week in a row.

The risk dial is now at 1.9.

“This is still in the ‘yellow zone,’ but two weeks ago, the risk dial was 1.1 and last week it was 1.3, so we are moving in the wrong direction,” said Teresa Anderson, CDHD health director.

CDHD reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 last week as compared with 37 new cases the previous week. The total tests for last week increased by 33 over the previous week.

The risk dial shows a number that is calculated from several measures, including the overall positivity rate, last week’s positivity rate, the trajectory of cases in the past 14 days, adult ICU availability, ventilator availability, community spread, testing availability and the district’s ability to contact trace in 24 hours.

“The increase in the risk dial comes from the increase in the percent of positive cases and from the trajectory of cases in the past 14 days, both of which have increased significantly,” Anderson said.