Central District Health Department’s risk dial for COVID-19 has decreased.
At a weekly community update broadcast on GITV Tuesday morning, Health Director Teresa Anderson said the dial moved from 2.0 — high risk — last week, to 1.8 — moderate risk — this week. She said the reason for the lowered risk is due to changes in CDHD’s metrics.
“We have not seen a lot of COVID activity in the last week, which is very encouraging,” Anderson said. “We are happy to see schools are back in session, so our children are back where they should be.”
Anderson said that on the CDHD website, the public can click under the risk dial to find information on the considerations they should take at work, social activities, while in public and at home. She encouraged people to look at the information and “move forward with this.”
During the update Tuesday, Anderson said superintendents in the Central District have done “an outstanding job” creating environments where children can be safe from COVID-19 while in school.
“For our children, we really need to model the behaviors we are asking them to participate in in school,” she said. “As the school year progresses, we are very hopeful we can maintain classes within the classroom.”
Anderson said CDHD encourages schools to require face coverings in the classroom. She said that if a person in the classroom tests positive for COVID-19, and everyone wears face coverings, the infected person can be isolated from the classroom without anyone else in the classroom needing to be quarantined unless they show symptoms.
“But, it is clear to us that if no one in the classroom is wearing masks and someone from the classroom tests positive, then the entire classroom will have to quarantine for 14 days,” Anderson said. “Until we have a vaccine for the virus, this will be the case.”
COVID-19 continues to be available locally through Test Nebraska, Anderson said. Any individual who wishes to be tested, regardless of whether or not they show symptoms, can register to get tested at testnebraska.com. According to the Test Nebraska website, the only testing scheduled in the Central District for the remainder of this week is from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at East Park Villa, 1704 L St., in Aurora.
“We want to increase the number of tests we are doing because that helps us to identify how active the virus is in our community,” Anderson said. “But people who have symptoms and who do not have symptoms can be tested without any problems. The testing has been — and always will be — our best defense against virus until we have vaccines. With that, what we want to put forward is that this is a game that involves patience.”
Anderson said she congratulates the public for its work in continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She urged people to continue to wear a face covering, maintain a healthy distance, wash their hands often, use hand sanitizer and stay home when they are not feeling well.
“This is the same story, but this is what we think will work best,” Anderson said. “Let’s continue to do everything to keep us safe as we move to the fall. We will do our very best to keep this virus at a very low level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.