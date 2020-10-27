Central District Health Department sets COVID-19 risk dial at severe

The Central District Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial has moved into the severe — red — category.

On Monday, CDHD set the risk dial at 3.1, up from 2.9 last week. Last week, there were 211 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the district. As of Monday evening, 42 positive cases have been reported this week.

CDHD updates its COVID-19 risk dial every Monday.

At the severe level, CDHD recommends staying home unless essential for work, or acquiring medical care or food. It also urges people to maintain a 6-foot social distance from others.

Wearing a mask is strongly encouraged by CDHD, as well as hand washing for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching high-contact surfaces, sneezing, coughing, touching face and before eating.

CDHD also encourages people to monitor for any illness, stay home when they feel ill and to do daily temperature checks at work.