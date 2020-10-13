Central District Health Department to provide flu shots for 10,000 Grand Island students over 3 weeks

The Central District Health Department will offer no-cost flu vaccinations to approximately 10,000 students in preschool through 12th grade — nearly one-fifth of the Grand Island population — in collaboration with Grand Island Public Schools, Heartland Health Center and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska.

Clinics are scheduled to be held at 19 GIPS elementary, middle and high school buildings and early childhood centers during the school day, from Oct. 19 to Nov. 6.

GIPS said in a news release that school staff members will let parents know when the vaccination clinics will occur. CDHD providers will administer the vaccine.

Families have been asked to register their children and return consent forms distributed through GIPS by Wednesday, so that officials can determine how many vaccines will be needed.

GIPS said that vaccinations will only be given to children whose parents give consent and return signed consent forms indicating they accept the vaccination option. If, at any time, parents change their minds about having their children vaccinated, they can contact their children’s school to withdraw consent.