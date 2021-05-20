Central District Health Department urges vaccine for kids 12 and older

The Central District Health Department recommends that parents and guardians of youths 12 and older prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for them now, as summer activities begin.

“We remember last summer when masks were recommended or required for nearly all activities both indoors and out. It was difficult for all of us, but especially young people as they participated in summer activities,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a release. “This year, we are able to vaccinate anyone age 12 or older.”

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of either Pfizer (for 12 and older) or Moderna (18 and older), or two weeks after one dose of J&J Janssen (18 and older). Once fully vaccinated, persons do not need masks for most activities.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on masking changed based on new data. Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to mask for indoor and outdoor activities.