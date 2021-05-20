Central District Health Department urges vaccine for kids 12 and older

The Central District Health Department recommends that parents and guardians of youths 12 and older prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for them now, as summer activities begin.
“We remember last summer when masks were recommended or required for nearly all activities both indoors and out. It was difficult for all of us, but especially young people as they participated in summer activities,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a release. “This year, we are able to vaccinate anyone age 12 or older.”
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of either Pfizer (for 12 and older) or Moderna (18 and older), or two weeks after one dose of J&J Janssen (18 and older). Once fully vaccinated, persons do not need masks for most activities.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on masking changed based on new data. Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to mask for indoor and outdoor activities.
Seeking vaccinations can speed the recovery from the pandemic, CDHD says. The risk of virus infection is minimal for fully vaccinated people. The risk of virus transmission from fully vaccinated people to unvaccinated people is also reduced. Therefore, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
Vaccination clinics are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at CDHD and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each Thursday through June 30 at the Community Fieldhouse. Register at vaccinate.ne.gov prior to the clinic. No appointment is needed. There is no cost for the vaccinations. Parents or guardians need to accompany children younger than 19.
The following prevention measures are still recommended for unvaccinated people:
— Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others.
— Stay 6 feet apart from others who do not live with you.
— Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you.
— Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
— Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.