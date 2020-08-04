With school resuming in-person later this month, the Central District Health Department says it is imperative people continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep students safe.
Teresa Anderson, health director for the Central District Health Department, gave a COVID-19 community update Tuesday. The update, the first since late April, was broadcast live on GITV.
Anderson said throughout the summer months, the Central District has seen its COVID-19 positivity rate range from 8% to 15%. The overall rate currently is at 9%, but CDHD would like to see the rate down to 5% before school starts.
As schools across the Central District work to fine tune their return-to-school plans, she said, superintendents have worked with CDHD to determine the best ways to keep students and staff as safe and healthy as possible.
Anderson said the three things the health department is trying to instill in the local superintendents is to strongly recommend or require masks when in school, social distance as much as possible and have students and staff stay home when they are ill.
As an example, she said if a fifth-grade class of 20 kids is all wearing masks and one child tests positive for COVID-19, it is likely that the rest of the class will not have to quarantine and can continue to meet in-person.
However, Anderson said, if no one in the class is wearing a mask in the classroom, it is possible that the entire classroom will have to quarantine if they were within 6 feet of the child who tested positive or if they were exposed to that student for more than 15 minutes.
She said CDHD has been repeatedly asked about why it is concerned about children when they seemingly have mild symptoms.
Research shows that children can become “quite ill,” Anderson said, and can spread the coronavirus as much as adults can.
“We are asking parents to screen their children for any symptoms prior to sending them out in the morning before school. We want them to do this every day,” she said. “The important thing is to keep the child home if they have fever or are not feeling well, so we can keep the rest of the school in session.”
When it comes to COVID-19 testing, Anderson said, Test Nebraska is in Grand Island at the CDHD office from 3 to 6 p.m. on Mondays and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays. It is also in Aurora at East Park Villa, 1704 L St., from 2 to 4 p.m. every Wednesday this month. Having Test Nebraska in the Central District doubles the number of tests it is able to complete per week.
She said CDHD encourages anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, or who has been around someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, to get tested through Test Nebraska.
“Some people will have COVID and have symptoms, while others may not, especially our younger population,” Anderson said. “But what we are seeing is that we have more cases in our younger population than in our older population. In general, our population age 40 and younger does not experience symptoms like someone who is older and may have underlying health conditions. If a young person has COVID, even if they do not have symptoms, they are able to spread it to others.”
She said that if an individual tests positive for COVID-19, they will be asked to quarantine for 10 days from the beginning of their symptoms and then 24 hours from the time they do not show symptoms.
Anderson said that if an individual is around someone who is positive, they should quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms.
“Some people may wonder why a person who tests positive has to stay home and away for 10 days, while a person who was just around someone who tests positive has to stay home for 14 days,” Anderson said. “The reason for this is because the incubation period of the virus is up to 14 days. It may take up to 14 days to develop symptoms or spread the virus.”
Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele thanked Anderson and CDHD for their continued work in keeping the community safe and informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steele and Anderson encouraged people to continue to stay safe by wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing and washing their hands.
He said he and Anderson plan to have another COVID-19 community update next week.
