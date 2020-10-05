Central District Health Department warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Riverside Golf Club events

Anyone who attended events at Riverside Golf Club recently may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Central District Health Department said COVID-19 exposure occurred at events Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. This includes the Heartland United Way’s campaign kickoff on Sept. 30.

In an email sent to event attendees, a copy of which was obtained by The Independent, Karen Rathke, President of the Heartland United Way, said she was informed by CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson that an employee of Riverside Golf Club tested positive for COVID-19 and was present at the United Way campaign kickoff event.

Rathke encouraged event attendees to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

CDHD echoes Rathke and advises individuals who attended events at the club during the aforementioned timeframe to self-monitor for symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle, body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

“This week our positivity rate is at 12% — the same as last week — but we saw a weekly case count increase of 50%,” Anderson said. “We definitely should be going in the opposite direction.”