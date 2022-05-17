Central District Health gets funding to study Hispanic vaccine equity in Grand Island

Does Grand Island have a vaccine equity problem?

That’s what Central District Health Department hopes to learn.

CDHD has been awarded $150,000 from the National Association of County & City Health Departments to study the needs of minority communities in the CDHD’s three-county coverage area.

“We are pleased to have this NACCHO funding because it provides us with the opportunity to explore the reasons behind low vaccination rates in subgroups in our community,” said CDHD Director Teresa Anderson. “Once we have a better understanding, we can take steps to break down barriers so that COVID-19 vaccination rates improve in our district.”

The grant, which focuses on vaccine equity, was awarded to CDHD because of low vaccine rates among Hispanics and Latinos in Hall County, explained CDHD Accreditation Coordinator Liza Thalken.

“Qualification depends on the county’s vaccination rates for adults, and then you have to have a certain percentage of your vaccination that’s racial or ethnic minorities, and you also have to meet certain qualifications for social vulnerability index, and Hall County qualified,” said Thalken.

The goal of the grant is to increase vaccination rates within the local Hispanic and Latino adult population.

A disparity does exist, said Thalken.

“Historically, we’ve seen there may be hesitation in our Hispanic and Latino population, and that population, when we looked at the data we have access to, there was a lower vaccination rate and a higher rate of refusal than our non-Hispanic population,” she said.

It is not known why there is such a disparity.

“In general, there’s always going to be some level of resistance in different segments of our populations and for different reasons,” said Thalken. “Attitudes vary a lot from person to person, so we’re also trying to look and see if it varies at all within subgroups of a minority group, just trying to get a little more information.”

She added, “We’ve had a lot of success in reaching our Hispanic population, but we know we can do more.”

The grant funds, awarded to only 24 local health departments in the country, are dependent on CDHD meeting monthly goals for “deliverables” (research-based products) and will be paid out in the fall.

For the grant, CDHD will first hold focus groups to learn the different reasons for this vaccine hesitancy and about local attitudes toward vaccination.

CDHD will then use those findings to improve outreach efforts, including having more specific educational campaigns and strengthening local partnerships.

“We’re trying to gather a lot of information so we can share that with NACCHO, and ultimately it goes to the (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention),” said Thalken.

This research also considers where there are gaps in CDHD data.

“We found that throughout the pandemic, especially, we are lacking some information on just demographic information for people,” said Thalken. “We don’t have super detailed data, and that’s part of what we’re trying to address through our research.”

Not only is COVID-19 vaccination considered, but also influenza.

“That’s another rate we know we can improve,” said Thalken. “We’re doing the research this spring and the work this summer so hopefully we can implement some of our findings by flu season.”

CDHD has had 11 positive COVID-19 cases in its last recorded seven-day period and a positivity rate of roughly 11%, with no recent deaths.

Despite this, CDHD hopes to further lower those numbers and also prevent any increases of COVID-19 and influenza going into fall.

CDHD vaccination campaigns have been successful since the pandemic began and through previous influenza seasons.

The challenge is to further improve outreach, Thalken explained.

“Our influenza vaccination rates increased a lot last year compared to the previous year. I think it’s just, we finally have time to focus more on, ‘We’re doing things well, where are the gaps and how can we build on the momentum that we have?’” she said.

The grant opportunity is exciting for CDHD, said Thalken.

“I’m excited about how much the focus is placed on the research and to make sure the efforts we’re doing are well founded so we have a lot more information that makes us feel like we’re going to be successful,” she said. “It’s just a huge opportunity to learn.”

