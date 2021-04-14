Central District Health pauses in its use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Central District Health Department has paused its use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following the recommendation of the Nebraska Health and Human Services Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

The CDC and FDA are reviewing data related to six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. According to health officials, people who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said, “We are fortunate that vaccine safety is closely monitored by health care providers and our local, state and federal partners. This pause represents a transparent and deliberate decision to allow time for a thorough review and investigation of the J&J product. In the meantime, we will continue with our vaccination clinics.”

Central District has sufficient Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, using only Pfizer at the large clinics at the Grand Island Community Fieldhouse, and using both Pfizer and Moderna for vaccinations at the health department.

“If you were signed up or were waiting for J&J, you should consider getting either Moderna or Pfizer just because it is available now,” Anderson says. “The right vaccine is the one you can get today.”