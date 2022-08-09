Central District Health ready for monkeypox arrival in Grand Island

Monkeypox is surging across the country. In time, it will arrive in Grand Island.

Central District Health Department is ready for its arrival, though.

The vaccine Jynneos is available to the community and CDHD has already begun testing for the virus.

"We are expecting to see some cases here. We feel it's just a matter of time before it comes out this way, just like COVID and everything else," said CDHD Senior Community Health Nurse Jonna Mangeot. "It can be spread through fomites, but also that skin-to-skin contact, and you think about the upcoming sports seasons and those kinds of things."

She added, "We're just trying to get the whole community prepared."

No cases of monkeypox have been reported yet in CDHD's three-county coverage area. Already, four doses have been administered to people who felt they were at high risk for exposure.

Some people in the Grand Island area have been tested for monkeypox, with negative results.

Commercial testing is now available for monkeypox, and testing is available at Nebraska Public Health Lab, said Mangeot.

Monkeypox is distinct from COVID, which is a respiratory virus.

Symptoms for monkeypox include chills, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and rash and lesions. For some people there may be no flu-like symptoms first, but they may still be contagious.

"They're contagious that whole time they have the rash, until the lesions have completely healed," said Mangeot. "Even if there's new skin underneath and there's still the dried skin on top, they're still contagious until that skin is completely healed."

When COVID first started, it emerged suddenly in high-occupancy places.

Its variants migrated and were able to be tracked, though, allowing agencies, including CDHD, to prepare.

This is the case now with monkeypox, said Mangeot.

"We're on the lookout with that enhanced surveillance, with the health alert networks through the state that have gone out to the hospitals," said Mangeot.

Contact tracing is also being done.

"They're getting people who have tested positive to name their contacts or track down contacts and have them get in touch with the local health department," said Mangeot. "We're doing that kind of contact tracing and trying to stop the spread, slow the spread, that way."

More vaccine arrived Tuesday at CDHD from the Strategic National Stockpile, noted Mangeot, as the agency remains vigilant.

"We're on the lookout for cases," she said. "We've been doing a lot of phone calls and talking people through whether or not they had an exposure, if they qualify for the vaccine, which would be if they had an experience within the last 14 days of someone who has monkeypox, or a sexual encounter in an area with high incidences of monkeypox, like New York or California, where they've established a public health emergency."

Mangeot encourages people to get vaccinated for monkeypox.

"Vaccinating against smallpox is what got us to eradication," she said. "If people are at high risk, having that vaccine would certainly lessen their risk a great deal."

For more information, visit cdhd.ne.gov/resources/monkeypox.html.