Central District Health says COVID-19 numbers are beginning to tick up

The Central District Health Department, saying that COVID-19 numbers are beginning to tick up, points out the Centers for Disease Control has updated recommendations on who should receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and when.

The changes to booster recommendations include:

- All children ages 5-11 should now receive a booster vaccine five months after completing their primary series.

- Children ages 5-11 who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should receive a booster 3 months after completing their primary series.

- Only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for children 5 through 17 years old.

Parents with questions are encouraged to talk to their child’s health care provider, school nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the booster, and the importance of keeping children up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition, those 50 years and older who received any COVID-19 booster dose — as well as moderately or severely immunocompromised persons 12 and older — should receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. You can find out more information at the CDC website.

“These recommendations come on the heels of the third straight week of increased COVID-19 numbers in the Central District,” according to a news release from the CDHD. “After a several month period of low cases and transmission, 80 total cases were reported in the last seven days with a test positivity rate of 33%. Vaccination provides both the most effective and longest lasting protection against the worst symptoms of COVID-19, which include severe fatigue, cough, lung damage and ‘long COVID’ where symptoms persist long past the initial infection.

According to the CHDH dashboard on Monday, the current case count in the three-county area is 55. The positivity rate is 28%. The number of cases per 100,000 is 70.1. There have been no recent deaths.

CDHD offers vaccine clinics from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with Thursday clinics running until 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and no one is turned away.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is offered through Nomi Health from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the drive-thru location at 1137 S. Locust St. in Grand Island. At home COVID-19 tests are also available.

For more information, call 308-385-5175 or log onto www.cdhd.ne.gov.