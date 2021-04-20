Central District now home to two COVID variants

The Central District Health Department on Monday reported two new COVID-related deaths, and revealed the district now has two types of COVID variants.
The first case of P.1, known as the Japan/Brazil variant, has been discovered in the district. CDHD also reported a second case of B.1.429, known as the U.S./California variant. The first case of B.1.429 was found in March.
The two COVID-19 casualties were both in their 60s. Both died this month.
“In recent weeks, the average age of new COVID-19 cases is between 38 and 48 years,” says a Central District news release.
The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the district stands at 148.
“Each report of a new COVID-19 related death is a solemn reminder that the virus is still active, and that we need to continue to work at protecting ourselves and our neighbors,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a statement.
Both the B.1.429 and the P.1 variants are classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as variants of concern. CDC identifies the attributes of “variants of concern” as potentially:
— More difficult to diagnose.
— More easily spread.
— More likely to result in severe symptoms.
— Less likely to be responsive to vaccine.
“We are engaged in a race against time to protect our community against these and other emerging variant strains,” Anderson said. “We continue to encourage everyone age 16 and older to seek a COVID-19 vaccine. A parent or guardian must accompany those age 16 to 18. The more people who are fully vaccinated, the less likely the virus is to mutate and continue to spread.”
Clinics are held each Thursday at the Grand Island Community Fieldhouse from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. No appointment is needed. Pre-register by going to vaccinate.ne.gov or by calling toll-free 833-998-2275.
CDHD advises the continued use of masks, physical distancing and staying home when ill as ways to reduce viral activity in the community while more people get vaccinated. More information of COVID-19 variants can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/variant-surveillance/variant-info.html