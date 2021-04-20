Central District now home to two COVID variants

The Central District Health Department on Monday reported two new COVID-related deaths, and revealed the district now has two types of COVID variants.

The first case of P.1, known as the Japan/Brazil variant, has been discovered in the district. CDHD also reported a second case of B.1.429, known as the U.S./California variant. The first case of B.1.429 was found in March.

The two COVID-19 casualties were both in their 60s. Both died this month.

“In recent weeks, the average age of new COVID-19 cases is between 38 and 48 years,” says a Central District news release.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the district stands at 148.

“Each report of a new COVID-19 related death is a solemn reminder that the virus is still active, and that we need to continue to work at protecting ourselves and our neighbors,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a statement.

Both the B.1.429 and the P.1 variants are classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as variants of concern. CDC identifies the attributes of “variants of concern” as potentially:

— More difficult to diagnose.

— More easily spread.