Central District will move to Phase 4 of state directed health measures on Sept. 14

All Nebraska counties in Phase 3, including Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, will move to Phase 4 of reopening guidelines on Sept. 14 “unless hospitalizations dramatically change,” says the state Department of Health and Human Services.
In the same news release issued this week, DHHS says the Phase 3 directed health measures that are in effect until Aug. 31 will be extended through Sept. 13.
A total of 66 Nebraska counties are currently in Phase 3.
Twenty-seven counties are already in Phase 4, which will be extended through Sept. 30. That includes the Loup Basin Health Department, which serves Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler counties.
Phase 4 will change restrictions on restaurants, bars, churches, child care centers and other businesses to guidance, and allow outdoor venues to operate at full capacity. Arenas and event centers may operate at 75% capacity, though organizers of events of 500 or more people must still receive local health department approval prior to reopening.
Regardless of county of residence, recommendations remain for all Nebraskans to continue social distancing, as well as wear face coverings, wash hands frequently and stay home when sick to help limit COVID-19 transmission. Anyone with close contact to someone testing positive for COVID-19 is encouraged to quarantine and get tested.
Concerned about COVID-19?
