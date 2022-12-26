Central Grand Island garage burns; house saved

Grand Island Fire Department was able to confine a structure fire to a garage, saving the house of a family who wasn’t home for the holidays.

At 1 p.m. Monday, GIFD responded to a structure fire in a single-family dwelling at 217 South Tilden.

Upon arrival, responders found the garage on fire, but were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house. The family was out of the state when the fire occurred.

Battalion Chief Phil Thomas estimated about $10,000 in damage. He said the home’s value is $90,000.

Two dogs and a cat were rescued. Two chickens perished.

Thomas said because the residents were gone, responders took measures to avoid frozen pipes, as temperatures have been reaching well below zero the past week.

All stations responded to the fire, which is standard procedure with structure fires, Thomas said.