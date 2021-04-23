Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions program to address ways to help youths grow up

Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions will host an educational seminar May 7 for adults/parents in the community on skills to help youths become successful adults.

The Search Institute released a framework of 40 developmental assets, which identifies a set of skills, experiences, relationships and behaviors that enable young people to develop into successful and contributing adults. Data collected from more than 4 million children and youths from all backgrounds and situations has consistently demonstrated that the more developmental assets young people have, the better their chances of succeeding in school and becoming happy, healthy and contributing members of their communities.

The assets to be discussed in this program promote positive behaviors and attitudes, and protect or prevent youths from high risk-behaviors such as alcohol/drug use, violence and sexual activity.

The free two-hour educational session will help participants understand the 40 assets and how they can incorporate this framework in their everyday lives to build stronger and healthier youths. It will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 7 at the CNCAA offices at 219 W. Second St. in Grand Island. A light meal will be provided free of charge.

Preregistration is required. Call 308-385-5520 or email Naomi@cncaa.info. For more information, contact CNCAA at 308-385-5520, or visit search-institute.org.