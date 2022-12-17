Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions to offer new series of Kid's Power! sessions

The Council on Alcoholism and Addictions will be offering a new series of Kid’s Power! beginning Monday, Jan. 9.

Kids Power! is an eight-week educational series for children ages 7-11 who are affected by a loved one’s addiction and is offered free. This program is supported in part with funds provided by the Heartland United Way and is designed to help children:

Understand addiction in an age-appropriate way

Explore and express feelings in a safe and supportive environment

Realize they are not alone

Learn a variety of problem-solving, coping, and self-care strategies

Build self-worth, self-confidence, and positive feelings about themselves

Simply be kids by learning to have fun in safe and healthy ways

“It is common for addiction to ‘run in families,’” said CNCAA Executive Director Connie Holmes. “This program offers a wonderful opportunity for the whole family to get involved in the recovery process, especially the children who often times are overlooked and feel left out. Giving a youngster an opportunity to embrace a path of healthy growth and development is a wonderful gift!! Kid’s Power! offers these young children new knowledge and skills that will help them break the cycle of addiction and grow up strong and healthy.”

This program will be limited to 10 youth, offered in-person, on-site at the council respecting social distancing guidelines, and providing extra care with sanitizing room, tables and equipment.

This next series will begin Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, and meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays (through Feb. 27). A light dinner will be provided at each session for the youth participants. Each session will be held at the Council offices at 3204 College Street, Grand Island. The series will conclude with a Family Celebration on Monday, March 6.

Pre-registration is required. Registration forms are available at the Council or to register online https://www.jotform.com/cncaa/KidsPowerTeenPower.

For more information, call Holmes at 308-385-5520