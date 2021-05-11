 Skip to main content
Central Nebraska Drug Court coordinator resigns after six years
Central Nebraska Drug Court coordinator resigns after six years

Todd Rosno

Todd Rosno, Central Nebraska Drug Court coordinator, left, has resigned from the role after six years. Here, Rosno listens to a graduate of the drug court program speak at the Law Enforcement Center in May 2017. (Independent/photo by Andrew Carpenean)

 Andrew Carpenean

Todd Rosno has resigned as Central Nebraska Drug Court coordinator.

In a letter dated April 27 to the CNDC board, Rosno announced his resignation would be effective May 10.

He has served as Drug Court coordinator since February 2015.

“It is evident that I am a distraction to the board and do not want Drug Court to be in a position to not progress in the direction that the board is wanting to go,” Rosno wrote. “It is evident that a portion of the Central Nebraska board wanted to go a new direction, and I wish the Central Nebraska Drug Court success in the future.”

Central Nebraska Drug Court serves Adams, Buffalo, Hall, Kearney and Phelps counties, and is administered by the District courts of the 9th and 10th Judicial Districts.

The court is open to those who’ve been charged with a nonviolent felony in which drugs are involved. The main offense does not have to involve drugs.

While people are in the program, they are tested and supervised. If they complete the program satisfactorily, the felony will be dismissed and erased from their record.

Rosno was classified as a Hall County employee and was on the Hall County payroll. The offices for the Drug Court coordinator are located at the Hall County/Grand Island Law Enforcement Center.

The letter of resignation will be presented to the Hall County Board of Commissioners at its meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

