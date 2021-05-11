Central Nebraska Drug Court coordinator resigns after six years

Todd Rosno has resigned as Central Nebraska Drug Court coordinator.

In a letter dated April 27 to the CNDC board, Rosno announced his resignation would be effective May 10.

He has served as Drug Court coordinator since February 2015.

“It is evident that I am a distraction to the board and do not want Drug Court to be in a position to not progress in the direction that the board is wanting to go,” Rosno wrote. “It is evident that a portion of the Central Nebraska board wanted to go a new direction, and I wish the Central Nebraska Drug Court success in the future.”

Central Nebraska Drug Court serves Adams, Buffalo, Hall, Kearney and Phelps counties, and is administered by the District courts of the 9th and 10th Judicial Districts.

The court is open to those who’ve been charged with a nonviolent felony in which drugs are involved. The main offense does not have to involve drugs.

While people are in the program, they are tested and supervised. If they complete the program satisfactorily, the felony will be dismissed and erased from their record.