Central Nebraska EMS personnel get vaccinated against COVID-19

As medical staff across Nebraska received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, central Nebraska EMS personnel also were able to be vaccinated.
Central District Health Department Health Director Teresa Anderson said the Health Department received 100 doses from CHI Health St. Francis. She said CDHD gave 15 doses to the South Heartland District Health Department in Hastings, and 20-25 doses to the Two Rivers Public Health Department in Holdrege, leaving CDHD with about 60 doses.
Anderson said Tier I of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution calls for medical personnel who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients, and EMS personnel, to get the vaccine.
Anderson said EMS personnel — firefighters, paramedics and EMTs — across the Central District were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday. She added volunteer EMS personnel will wait until “maybe next week” to get it.
Fire Department chief ‘all for it’
Local EMS personnel were vaccinated at the CDHD office, 1137 S. Locust St., Anderson said, while others in the rural part of the Central District, such as the Wood River Fire and Rescue Department, received their vaccinations at their respective stations.
Grand Island Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said his department has 32 people who will get the COVID-19 vaccine within the next two weeks. He said four GIFD personnel received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, with an additional five people getting it Wednesday.
“I think it is great,” Schmidt said of the COVID-19 vaccine. “Anything we can do to help keep our people healthy is going to help ensure that we have firefighters and EMS personnel to respond to calls. I am all for it. I am excited to see all the people that we have that want to get the vaccine and get it as soon as possible.”
Schmidt said GIFD looked at which shifts the EMS personnel worked and will “spread out” the times for which they receive the vaccination. He added the vaccine will benefit the Fire Department as it will ensure that staff are healthy, which will cut down on overtime costs.
“I believe we had at least 16 of our people who have had COVID,” Schmidt said. “Those absences caused a large amount of overtime due to other people having to work to cover those shifts. So the more people we can get vaccinated, the more likely we are going to ensure our people can come to work. That will cut down overtime costs. From a public service standpoint, it is going to help ensure that we have people available for any fire or medical emergency that they may have.”
Vaccine temperature monitored continuously
Anderson said the doses of the Pfizer currently are being housed at the CDHD office. She said the vaccines were transported from CHI Health St. Francis in coolers that have continuous temperature monitoring.
Once the vaccines arrived at the CDHD office, Anderson said, they are stored in vaccine fridges.
While the vaccines were delivered to CHI Health St. Francis on dry ice, she said they later are unpacked and start to thaw, which means CDHD has five days to use the vaccines.
“As long as we maintain that cold, then the vaccine is viable for five days,” Anderson said. “The tricky thing about the vaccine is that if you open a vial — the vial contains five doses — you have to use it within six hours. So we are working hard to get folks to come in groups of five so that we do not lose a single dose.”
Anderson said the Pfizer vaccine comes frozen in a vial and has to be reconstituted, meaning saline has to be added to it to make it a liquid again, before it can be administered. She added that CDHD will give all the EMS personnel the needed second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a few weeks.
In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, Anderson said CDHD expects to receive “a fairly large shipment” of the Moderna vaccine, pending its approval by the Food and Drug Administration.
Anderson: Observe virus protocols
“It is extremely exciting and much of a relief,” Anderson said of the Central District getting vaccine doses. “We have been told that once the vaccine chain opens up, it will flow pretty smoothly.”
While she emphasized that CDHD does not know how quickly it will receive additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Anderson said members of the general public who do not have an underlying health conditions likely won’t be able to get vaccinated until spring.
Anderson said the COVID-19 vaccine is good news for CDHD, but people should continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We know that the vaccine is very effective at reducing symptoms to mild to no symptoms, but we don’t know whether a person who has been vaccinated can still be a carrier. If they are, then we increase the risk of exposing other people who are unaware of that,” she said. “So the masks and the social distancing must stay at the top of our minds through next June, probably, when we will know more about the vaccine and its effectiveness.”
