Central Nebraska EMS personnel get vaccinated against COVID-19

“I think it is great,” Schmidt said of the COVID-19 vaccine. “Anything we can do to help keep our people healthy is going to help ensure that we have firefighters and EMS personnel to respond to calls. I am all for it. I am excited to see all the people that we have that want to get the vaccine and get it as soon as possible.”

Schmidt said GIFD looked at which shifts the EMS personnel worked and will “spread out” the times for which they receive the vaccination. He added the vaccine will benefit the Fire Department as it will ensure that staff are healthy, which will cut down on overtime costs.

“I believe we had at least 16 of our people who have had COVID,” Schmidt said. “Those absences caused a large amount of overtime due to other people having to work to cover those shifts. So the more people we can get vaccinated, the more likely we are going to ensure our people can come to work. That will cut down overtime costs. From a public service standpoint, it is going to help ensure that we have people available for any fire or medical emergency that they may have.”

