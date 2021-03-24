Central Nebraska Home and Builder Show set for Fonner Park on March 26-27

The Central Nebraska Home and Builder Show will be held on March 26-27 at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park.
This is the 46th year of the Home and Builder Show, which will feature booths and how-to seminars on the latest in home-improvement products and services. It is an opportunity to learn more about home building, remodeling, landscaping and more.
About 40 vendors are expected for this year’s show.
“We’ve enjoyed bringing these professionals in home remodeling and building to Grand Island for the last 46 years,” said Greg Geis, president of the Central Nebraska Home Builders Association.
CNHBA has sponsored the show for the past 45 years and is now producing it, following Bill Jackson’s retirement in 2020.
For many years, the show was held at the Fonner Park concourse. It then moved to the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center to allow vendors bigger booths and more space for the show visitors.
“Normally in January, the show was moved to March this year for COVID-19 precautionary reasons,” Geis said. “March is still a great time to come out, walk around and start making plans for spring and summer updates on your home.”
When Jackson planned to retire, Geis said, he asked the CNHBA if they were interested in purchasing the show.
“We decided that would be a good move on our part because we did not want to see it go away or some other company come in and take it over and us not be part of it,” he said.
Geis has been involved with the home show for 25 years.
He said CNHBA is planning to make changes to the show, but not this year.
“We thought this year we keep everything about the same,” Geis said.
What will be new this year is an antique tractor display. Nebraska Lottery will also have a booth.
“We are excited about it,” Geis said about CNHBA purchasing the home show. “We want to grow the home show.”
To help grow the show, he said, they are surveying this year’s participating vendors and visitors to ask what they want to see in future home shows.
The surveys will be used to help plan the 2022 home show.
One of the reasons for the surveys is to make the home show more relevant to the public and show vendors. Geis said the internet is a major competitor to these events.
“People can see so much on the internet,” he said. “There is nothing they can’t Google and find. That cuts down the number of people who come to home shows. We want to get people excited to come and see our show.”
Future shows will feature companies on the cutting edge of technology.
“That is what excites people and what people want,” he said. “We don’t want the same old home show that we have been doing over the years.”
Because of the pandemic, he said, people have spent more time in their homes. That allowed them more time to look at their living space and think about changes.
Evidence of that, Geis said, is that construction companies are busier than ever working on home improvements for their customers.
“We are looking at remodeling and landscaping their yards,” he said.
Winter home shows provide opportunities for people to look at improvements and renovations to their property when spring arrives, Geis said. The show is an opportunity not only to see what is new, but to network with companies that can do the job or purchase the products they are interested in.
“They are dreaming about it or planning it and saving for it,” he said.
Featured products and services include remodeling materials, kitchen items, appliances, flooring, garage doors, siding, windows, heating and cooling systems, water conditioning systems and more.
Informative seminars are free with admission to the show. They will feature topics ranging from in-floor heating and sunroom additions to landscaping and outdoor design. Certified professionals host the seminars, offering tips, tricks, demonstrations and advice.
“We want to continue it on and make it better and give the people what they want,” Geis said.
Show hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 26; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27; and noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 28.
Admission is $5 for the show and seminars. Children 12 and under are free. For more information, visit www.buildcnhba.com.
2021 Seminar Schedule
Friday, March 26
— 8 a.m. — Sunrooms of Nebraska by Sunroom Views
— 6 p.m. — Epoxy & More! by Floor-It Nebraska
Saturday, March 27
— 11 a.m. — Epoxy & More! by Floor-It Nebraska
— 1 pm. — The Comfort of In-Floor Heatin by Island Indoor Climate
— 2 p.m. — Give Your Home a Face Lift by Overhead Doors
— 3 p.m. — Sunrooms of Nebraska by Sunroom Views
Sunday, March 28
— 1 p.m. — Give Your Home a Face Lift by Overhead Doors