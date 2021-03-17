Central Nebraska Home and Builders show returns for 46th year

The Central Nebraska Home and Builders Show will return to Grand Island for the 46th year starting March 26 in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park.

Running through March 28, experts will host booths and how-to seminars on the latest in home improvement products and services. Visitors are welcome to browse and ask questions about home building, remodeling, landscaping and more.

Show hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

“We’ve enjoyed bringing these professionals in home remodeling and building to Grand Island for the last 46 years,” said Greg Geis, president of the Central Nebraska Home Builders Association. “Normally in January, the show was moved to March this year for COVID-19 precautionary reasons. March is still a great time to come out, walk around and start making plans for spring and summer updates on your home.”

Featured products and services include remodeling materials, kitchen items, appliances, flooring, garage doors, siding, windows, heating and cooling systems, water conditioning systems and more.