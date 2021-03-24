Central Nebraska Home and Builders Show set for Fonner Park on March 26-27

“We decided that would be a good move on our part because we did not want to see it go away or some other company come in and take it over and us not be part of it,” he said.

Geis has been involved with the home show for 25 years.

He said CNHBA is planning to make changes to the show, but not this year.

“We thought this year we keep everything about the same,” Geis said.

What will be new this year is an antique tractor display. Nebraska Lottery will also have a booth.

“We are excited about it,” Geis said about CNHBA purchasing the home show. “We want to grow the home show.”

To help grow the show, he said, they are surveying this year’s participating vendors and visitors to ask what they want to see in future home shows.

The surveys will be used to help plan the 2022 home show.

One of the reasons for the surveys is to make the home show more relevant to the public and show vendors. Geis said the internet is a major competitor to these events.