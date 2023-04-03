The Central Nebraska Humane Society in Grand Island is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America in Tour for Life 2023, one of the world's largest cooperative pet adoption events.

In partnership with Rachael Ray's Nutrish, Tour for Life 2023 in Grand Island starts today (Monday) and runs through Sunday, April 9. During that time, CNHS is offering 25% off adoption fees for all dogs and $50 adoption fees for all cats. Approved adopters will receive giveaways as well.

Since the beginning of March, this year's Tour for Life has resulted in more than 28,000 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens being adopted into homes across the country.

Nationally, Tour For Life features weeklong events throughout March and April in collaboration with shelter and rescue partners in 66 cities/towns across 39 states, focusing on finding loving, responsible homes for the animals in their care. Animal League America mobile units and staff join rescue community friends at events in several locations along their route.

As the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 million lives, and it understands that "a rescue isn’t complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. We reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, commercial breeding facilities, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes."

For more information, check online at www.animalleague.org.

The Central Nebraska Humane Society, at 1312 Sky Park Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 308-385-5305.