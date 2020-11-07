Central Nebraska Humane Society rejoins Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce

Nine people serve on its board. More people are welcome, he said.

Also speaking at the ceremony were the Humane Society’s co-directors, Emily Beck and Ashley Meister. Beck has worked at the Humane Society for a little more than five years and became a co-director in February. Meister came aboard in May 2019.

Meister noted that the shelter is a nonprofit organization.

“It’s always been our goal to advocate for the animals and give them a second chance at happiness by trying to find them forever homes,” she said in an interview.

Organization grateful for staff

The Humane Society has 25 employees, 12 of whom are full time. Vinson said those employees look forward to coming to work every day.

The organization is lucky, Meister said. “We have a great staff of dedicated and passionate people who really work hard to try and make this place the best environment possible for every animal that comes to our facility.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She and Beck are “super grateful for them and for our board that worked hard to fundraise and support us,” she said.