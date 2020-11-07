Central Nebraska Humane Society rejoins Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce

The Central Nebraska Humane Society has renewed its relationship with the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce and hopes to bring about new ties with members of the public.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning celebrated the Humane Society’s re-established membership in the chamber. The organization let its membership lapse a number of years ago. The Humane Society board realized several months ago that it no longer was a member and decided to rectify it.
“Our board felt that it was important that we be a member,” Board President Jeff Vinson said in an interview.
‘A vital service’
Gathered for the ceremony were Humane Society employees, board members and supporters.
In his talk, Vinson encouraged people to sponsor a kennel at the shelter. Funds raised from that program go to the Humane Society’s operation.
The cost of sponsoring a kennel is $500 a year for a dog or $250 for a cat. Donors are acknowledged with a plaque on the kennel. The message on the plaque might state that the donation is in memory of a certain person or animal. About 15 dog kennels and 15 cat kennels are available for sponsorship. The Humane Society hopes more businesses and individuals will step forward to help.
Vinson noted that the Humane Society “performs a vital service for our community.”
Nine people serve on its board. More people are welcome, he said.
Also speaking at the ceremony were the Humane Society’s co-directors, Emily Beck and Ashley Meister. Beck has worked at the Humane Society for a little more than five years and became a co-director in February. Meister came aboard in May 2019.
Meister noted that the shelter is a nonprofit organization.
“It’s always been our goal to advocate for the animals and give them a second chance at happiness by trying to find them forever homes,” she said in an interview.
Organization grateful for staff
The Humane Society has 25 employees, 12 of whom are full time. Vinson said those employees look forward to coming to work every day.
The organization is lucky, Meister said. “We have a great staff of dedicated and passionate people who really work hard to try and make this place the best environment possible for every animal that comes to our facility.”
She and Beck are “super grateful for them and for our board that worked hard to fundraise and support us,” she said.
The shelter has “been really working to try and make positive changes here. The shelter’s a lot different than it’s been in the past years, and we just hope everybody will come out, take a look around, hopefully volunteer, adopt and come see what’s changed and what’s new,” Meister said. “We’re trying to do things to rebuild in the community and benefit everybody involved.”
“We really want people to foster and volunteer,” Beck said. “That’s what makes this place run. It really does.”
Trap, neuter, release
Beck reported that the shelter has decreased the number of euthanasias that are performed on cats and dogs.
A new program is called trap, neuter and release.
That project, which involves cats, is part of the Humane Society’s new contract with the city, which started Nov. 1.
Trap, neuter and release is separate from animal control. It “was something that we had talked about with the city to kind of see how they felt about it,” Meister said.
The Humane Society is now seeking funding to get the program started and to pay for the surgeries.
“So it’s very new,” Meister said. “We’re happy to have it going and hopefully it’ll be a good thing for the community.”
Adoptions available now
Seven dogs and about 35 cats are available for adoption now.
Because of COVID-19, the Humane Society is doing adoptions by appointment only. Many of the services have been done curbside. Those include people dropping off strays and reclaiming animals.
The goal is to keep people out of the building so staff members won’t be exposed to possible COVID-19 infection.
When the pandemic first started, in March and April, many people working from home decided they wanted a companion.
“So a lot of animals found good homes because people were looking for a comfort in their life,” Meister said. “So it was a really good time for us for adoptions.”
