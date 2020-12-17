Central Nebraska Regional Airport anticipates new federal stimulus dollars

Central Nebraska Regional Airport could benefit from a proposed new federal stimulus package being discussed on Capitol Hill.

The stimulus would be divided into two packages with the first containing $908 billion.

That first package would include money for airlines and airports, CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Hall County Airport Authority.

“There’s some uncertainty as to how much and how that’s going to work out,” he said.

If approved, stimulus funds could affect the airport’s five-year capital improvement plan (ACIP).

“The ACIP is not due to the (Federal Aviation Administration) until Feb. 15, so we do have some time,” Olson said. “The state wants to get our ACIP towards the end of January. I think they would be understanding that, due to the new stimulus bill and those details that are being worked out, we may be a little late in getting it to the state.”

With the stimulus funds, CNRA could move up a project on or add a project to its ACIP, Olson said.