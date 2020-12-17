Central Nebraska Regional Airport anticipates new federal stimulus dollars

Central Nebraska Regional Airport could benefit from a proposed new federal stimulus package being discussed on Capitol Hill.
The stimulus would be divided into two packages with the first containing $908 billion.
That first package would include money for airlines and airports, CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Hall County Airport Authority.
“There’s some uncertainty as to how much and how that’s going to work out,” he said.
If approved, stimulus funds could affect the airport’s five-year capital improvement plan (ACIP).
“The ACIP is not due to the (Federal Aviation Administration) until Feb. 15, so we do have some time,” Olson said. “The state wants to get our ACIP towards the end of January. I think they would be understanding that, due to the new stimulus bill and those details that are being worked out, we may be a little late in getting it to the state.”
With the stimulus funds, CNRA could move up a project on or add a project to its ACIP, Olson said.
“A lot of this stuff is real fluid,” he said. “I think over the next week things will start settling and we should know more. I think the FAA is understanding, shall I say, of airports moving some of their priorities around in light of the next stimulus.”
The second part of the stimulus package would be taken up by the 117th Congress, Olson said, which will convene Jan. 3.
Support Local Journalism
Stimulus funds are needed for the nation’s airports, Olson said.
“There could be potential long-term ramifications,” he said. “We’re working on this on the 12th hour, but I think because it is the 12th hour, something will get done. If it doesn’t, I think there’s going to be a lot of uprising by companies and organizations.”
Trego-Dugan Aviation working through uncertainties
Trego-Dugan Aviation struggled through the year due to the pandemic despite receiving some federal payroll protection funds, President Vince Dugan told the Airport Authority.
The fixed-based operator provides fuel and hangar services, as well as parking rental, flight instruction, aircraft maintenance and luggage handling services for CNRA and several other area airports.
“We’ve been hanging in there with the airlines and the airlines have been continuing to ask us to do more work,” Dugan said. “However, with cancellations and other factors, there’s been less work. It’s a very difficult to understand scenario.”
The company received new contracts this year in Oklahoma City, Okla., Houston, Texas, and Reno, Nevada.
Another new contract, in Spokane, Wash., was just approved, Dugan said.
“What’s notable about that for the Airport Authority is that all the equipment at those facilities were refurbished at the Grand Island refurbishing center,” he said.
Planning for the coming year has been especially difficult for the company, Dugan said.
“We don’t know if this is the new normal,” he said. “If it gets worse, is it going to be a three-month period or longer than that? That uncertainty is what, I think, is causing paralysis in our whole industry.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.