Central Nebraska Regional Airport is pursuing direct flights to Orlando, Fla.

CNRA previously offered the service from 2015 to 2017.

Hall County Airport Authority on Wednesday approved a resolution for air service consulting with Wisconsin-based Mead & Hunt, Inc.

Data will be collected and presented to Allegiant Airlines, Mike Olson, CNRA executive director, told The Independent.

“There’s a new type of data recording that consultants use now to figure out how many passengers would likely fly out per week if we had the service, and that can be used for any airline,” Olson said.

He added, “We have to have the information to re-engage them.”

Every year, Allegiant has a conference with all of its airports. This year it is being held in Las Vegas.

At that conference, there are one-on-one times with Allegiant planners on how the airport is doing and any plans for the future, Olson said.

The data from Mead & Hunt can be used to pursue other airline opportunities, as well.