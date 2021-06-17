Central Nebraska Regional Airport is pursuing direct flights to Orlando, Fla.
CNRA previously offered the service from 2015 to 2017.
Hall County Airport Authority on Wednesday approved a resolution for air service consulting with Wisconsin-based Mead & Hunt, Inc.
Data will be collected and presented to Allegiant Airlines, Mike Olson, CNRA executive director, told The Independent.
“There’s a new type of data recording that consultants use now to figure out how many passengers would likely fly out per week if we had the service, and that can be used for any airline,” Olson said.
He added, “We have to have the information to re-engage them.”
Every year, Allegiant has a conference with all of its airports. This year it is being held in Las Vegas.
At that conference, there are one-on-one times with Allegiant planners on how the airport is doing and any plans for the future, Olson said.
The data from Mead & Hunt can be used to pursue other airline opportunities, as well.
“It’s not just specific for Allegiant to start air service up to Orlando. Mead & Hunt gathers the information for Allegiant to make a decision,” he said. “That information can be used with a number of airlines.”
Resuming direct flights to Orlando has been an ongoing effort for CNRA, Olson said.
“Obviously, last year wasn’t the year to go to an airline and say, hey, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, want to start Orlando service?” he said.
Enplanements continue to increase at CNRA, Olson reported.
He said he was “thrilled” when he saw last month’s figures.
There were 5,012 enplanements in May, the highest at CNRA since February 2019.
In May 2020, CNRA had 888 total boardings.
“There’s a lot of pent-up demand,” Olson said. “After kids got out of school in the middle of May, we started seeing more families flying.”
An 88% load factor in May for American Airlines is especially inspiring, he said.
In April, American had an 82% load factor.
“I don’t think they’ve ever had an 88% load factor,” Olson said. “We’re thrilled about that.”
Flights to Las Vegas, via Allegiant, have been especially popular, he said.
“Now that Las Vegas has opened up, with basically no restrictions, we’ve seen a lot more people getting on the Las Vegas flights,” Olson said. “It’s a free-for-all again.”
As conditions for air travel continue to improve nationwide, the outlook for CNRA is expected to continue to improve, too.
“We’re on the road to recovery, but we have still quite a bit of work ahead of us to get back to where we were in 2019, which was our record year for boardings,” Olson said. “We’re a lot better today than we were a year ago.”