Central Nebraska Regional Airport readies for major expansion of terminal

Grand Island’s Central Nebraska Regional Airport is readying for a major expansion of its passenger terminal.

Hall County Airport Authority Wednesday approved hiring Alfred Benesch & Co. of Lincoln to determine what is needed for CNRA to meet its current growth.

A design has not been completed and it is not known how large the expansion will be or how much it will cost.

A larger terminal is needed because of the new aircraft coming into service, explained Mike Olson, CNRA Executive Director.

When plans for the current terminal were completed about 10 years ago, American Airlines was using the Embraer 145 regional jet, which seats 50, and Allegiant Airlines was flying the MD-80, which seats 150.

“Here in the last two years, Allegiant has been bringing in bigger 185-seat Airbus 320 aircraft, and in August, American is upgauging from 50-seat regional seat to 65-seat jet,” said Olson.

With the new aircraft, CNRA is hosting more passengers.

In 2019, CNRA had a record year with 71,000 enplanements.

Though those numbers were reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic through 2020 and 2021, the airport has been seeing passenger numbers that high since December.

“What we’re finding is that both aircraft can be on the ground at the same time,” said Olson. “You’re looking at 185-seat aircraft and a 65-seat aircraft, so you’re talking about 250 potential passengers in the terminal at once.”

He added, “It wasn’t really built for that type of traffic.”

The current terminal was designed with expansion capabilities for this very event.

As part of the planning process, Benesch will consider the following areas: size of the craft serving the airport, projected enplanements and national trends.

“You don’t want to build a terminal just for today. You want to build a terminal for several years,” said Olson. “Through that whole process, we’ll flush out how big do we need to go, and we also have to provide justification for that.”

CNRA is competing against other and smaller airports for Federal Aviation Administration funding for terminal projects.

The planning process will also target those areas prioritized by the FAA, such as environmental impact, access for people with disabilities and sustainability.

“When we go to look at the expansion, we need to make sure we put those key target things in that the FAA is looking to accomplish. That will get us higher up in the ranking, so to speak, to get access to those federal dollars,” said Olson.

Planning for an expansion also will allow CNRA to look at new technologies, such as upgrading self-handwash sinks and the terminal’s security exit.

“We spend a lot of manpower every year watching that while flights are coming and going,” said Olson. “There’s newer technologies the (Transportation Security Administration) will buy off on so we don’t have to man that, to prevent people from coming into the hold area. That could save us a lot of money on manpower alone.”

