Central Nebraska Regional Airport recovery rate above national average

Olson also expects further support for airports from a forthcoming infrastructure bill, though it is unknown how much will be invested overall.

An initial proposal had been for a $2 trillion investment, he said.

“I think on both sides of the aisle, and in both chambers, there is grassroots support for an infrastructure bill that does include airports,” Olson said. “There’s been several numbers thrown out there, but those are likely to change in the coming weeks and months.”

New CDC mask guidelines

Masks must be worn at Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

Last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who have been vaccinated do not have to wear a mask in public or practice social distancing.

But at CNRA, masks must be worn on the premises at all times by visitors per federal regulations, Olson emphasized.

“It is plain and simple,” he told The Independent. “You have to wear your face mask when you step foot in the terminal and you have to keep it on while you’re waiting for your flight, and while you’re on your flight and when you get to your destination, you have to keep it on until you get outside of the airport property.”