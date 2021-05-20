Central Nebraska Regional Airport recovery rate above national average

Central Nebraska Regional Airport’s recovery rate is above the national average.
At Wednesday’s meeting of the Hall County Airport Authority, CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson said boardings are up significantly from last year.
“We’re not even remotely near our record year of 2019 enplanements,” Olson told the HCAA board. “However, when you look at how we compare to other airports in the country, we are tracking a good 10% to 12% higher as far as rate of recovery. I’m very happy about that.”
This is a trend that has been ongoing since last July, Olson noted.
In April 2021, CNRA had 4,448 enplanements. In April 2020, it had only 206.
“I would say we’ve had substantial growth,” he said. “But April was our first full month in the pandemic. We had a lot of canceled flights, obviously.”
Olson told The Independent that CNRA now handles almost 206 boardings in a single day.
“It took a whole month to get that last April,” he said. “I think a lot of us would like to forget 2020.”
Allegiant reported 1,131 passengers on 18 flights in April for a load factor of 64%, and American had 2,412 enplanements on 59 flights, with one canceled flight, for an 82% load factor.
Olson called the load factor numbers “outstanding.”
“They’re already being subsidized, and then when you put this kind of load factor on there, they’re definitely doing well,” he said.
Olson expects growth to continue through the summer as the school year ends, vaccinations continue and families begin to travel for vacations.
“I think there’s going to be a new normal,” he told The Independent. “Business travelers are not going to come back in full force until probably October. The leisure traffic is where it’s at right now.”
Federal support
Olson anticipates that CNRA will receive some American Recovery Plan funds through the Federal Aviation Administration. No such plans have been announced, though.
“We’re still waiting to hear how much and what it looks like for the last stimulus package that was approved in the middle of March. We were supposed to have some guidance from the FAA by now,” he said. “They’re still working on CARES Act grant money.”
Olson added, “Hopefully we’ll hear something in the next couple of weeks.”
CNRA received $2.6 million in CARES Act funds last spring, and an additional $1.4 million with the December stimulus package.
Olson also expects further support for airports from a forthcoming infrastructure bill, though it is unknown how much will be invested overall.
An initial proposal had been for a $2 trillion investment, he said.
“I think on both sides of the aisle, and in both chambers, there is grassroots support for an infrastructure bill that does include airports,” Olson said. “There’s been several numbers thrown out there, but those are likely to change in the coming weeks and months.”
New CDC mask guidelines
Masks must be worn at Central Nebraska Regional Airport.
Last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that people who have been vaccinated do not have to wear a mask in public or practice social distancing.
But at CNRA, masks must be worn on the premises at all times by visitors per federal regulations, Olson emphasized.
“It is plain and simple,” he told The Independent. “You have to wear your face mask when you step foot in the terminal and you have to keep it on while you’re waiting for your flight, and while you’re on your flight and when you get to your destination, you have to keep it on until you get outside of the airport property.”
Olson told the HCAA board the weekly sterilization efforts continue at CNRA.
“It’s 14 months after the start of the pandemic,” he said, “but we’re still maintaining a high energy on the COVID issues.”
COVID-19 information for Central Nebraska Regional Airport can be found online at flygrandisland.com.