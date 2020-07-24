Central Nebraska Regional Airport is looking at a $1.2 million budget for the 2020-21 year.
Budgeting for a future that promises so much economic uncertainty was a challenge, CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson told the Hall County Board of Commissioners at a budget hearing Wednesday.
“I’ve always put together very conservative budgets. This year, it’s ultraconservative,” Olson said. “If we do better than we project, that’s great, but, especially under current conditions, we have to plan for worse.”
He added, “I heard one financial analyst for an airline say it’s going to be 2023 before airlines return back to normal.”
Included in the CNRA budget is a total general fund request from the county of $527,668 — with $227,668 for operations and $300,000 for air service development.
The budget is approximately the same as submitted to the county for the past few years.
Olson reported the pandemic has greatly disrupted revenue this year.
The airport lost roughly $242,000 from March to June, the height of the pandemic in Nebraska.
“Obviously, commercial air carrier airports across the country that rely on air service for a lot of their revenue saw a significant dip in their revenues, and we were no different,” he said.
Olson provided a candid look at airport activity during the pandemic.
On March 16, enplanements virtually stopped. Not long after that, air service dropped as well, he said.
Allegiant Airlines had only two flights in April, and American Airlines had only one flight every other day.
“Airlines were scrambling, trying to figure out what’s the right size and getting pilots and airplanes and all that stuff dispatched. They struggled, but they made it through the month of April.”
Toward the middle of May, there were signs of improvement.
“Now we’re seeing something that kind of resembles what we had prior to March 16 with air service,” he said.
Olson warned that the spike could be short-lived, though.
“I don’t even know what to expect for year-end numbers,” he said. “All I can say is, we’ll be ready when, not if, air service does come back.”
From the CARES Act, the airport received $2.67 million.
Those funds are being used judiciously.
“That has to last us until we don’t know when,” Olson said. “That keeps us solvent, keeps us floating, so we wanted to make sure that in the event of another downturn we can continue to keep people employed and keep some semblance of air service.”
Regardless of the number of flights, CNRA still must maintain its grounds and facilities, clean and sterilize facilities, and pay staff, he said.
“Our staffing level can’t be any less than it is now,” Olson said. “The question is, when you lose a lot of revenue, how do you pay for that? CARES Act money does help us with that.”
Central Nebraska Regional Airport benefits the community and region, he said.
The airport boasts an annual economic effect of $171 million, has created 2,188 jobs and has a payroll of $67 million each year.
“We take a lot of pride in being an economic engine,” Olson said. “It seems like when the economy is doing well, the airport is doing well and vice versa.”
Commissioner Dick Hartman advocated for making cuts to the airport budget, particularly targeting staff costs, which is its largest expense.
“I’m not against the airport,” Hartman said. “I just think there’s some place we can cut some money because we’re going to have people who run good offices and do a good job that cut their budgets, so I guess maybe you’re not immune. I don’t know.”
Commissioner Karen Bredthauer offered support for the airport during such difficult times.
“I feel so bad this year, because Mike always comes in and he’s so excited and he always tells us all this positive news, and I just feel like I want to cry right now,” Bredthauer said. “I know that it’s nothing you could control. It’s nothing we can do. It’s something that’s just out of our hands.”
Olson commended the efforts of the airport’s staff and employees.
“I would not trade my staff for anybody,” he said. “The professionalism and hard work and the ownership the staff, and the board, takes in representing the airport is just phenomenal. I couldn’t be happier.”
No action was taken Wednesday regarding the CNRA 2020-21 budget.
