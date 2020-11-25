 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Nebraska Regional Airport sees an uptick in travelers
0 comments
top story

Central Nebraska Regional Airport sees an uptick in travelers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
airport 2.JPG

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson said the health department is encouraging people not to travel for Thanksgiving. Some people were still catching flights out Monday afternoon at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island. (Independent/Josh Salmon)

 Josh Salmon

Since the low point in April with 206 enplanements, the Central Nebraska Regional Airport has seen an increase in enplanements, but is continuing to experience a downturn in numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic compared to 2019.

In October, CNRA enplaned 3,718 passengers for a total of 7,195 passengers traveling through the terminal. The 3,718 enplanements represent 66% of last October’s totals.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The national average for October is about 35% of last year’s total, showing CNRA is recovering faster than the national average, according to a news release from CNRA.

For the year to date, CNRA’s enplaned passenger count was 29,311, representing a 51% decrease from 2019.

Before booking a trip, check for destination specific travel restrictions in place, including testing requirements and quarantine requirements upon arrival.

For more information go to FlyHealthy.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts