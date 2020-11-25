Central Nebraska Regional Airport sees an uptick in travelers

Since the low point in April with 206 enplanements, the Central Nebraska Regional Airport has seen an increase in enplanements, but is continuing to experience a downturn in numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic compared to 2019.
In October, CNRA enplaned 3,718 passengers for a total of 7,195 passengers traveling through the terminal. The 3,718 enplanements represent 66% of last October’s totals.
The national average for October is about 35% of last year’s total, showing CNRA is recovering faster than the national average, according to a news release from CNRA.
For the year to date, CNRA’s enplaned passenger count was 29,311, representing a 51% decrease from 2019.
Before booking a trip, check for destination specific travel restrictions in place, including testing requirements and quarantine requirements upon arrival.
For more information go to FlyHealthy.gov.
Concerned about COVID-19?
