Central Nebraska Sports Complex pursuing $10M in state matching grant funds
Central Nebraska Sports Complex pursuing $10M in state matching grant funds

Central Nebraska Sports Complex rendition

Here is an architectural rendering of the Central Nebraska Sports Complex planned along Wood River Road, west of Highway 281.

 Courtes, Central Nebraska Sports Complex

Grand Island’s planned Central Nebraska Sports Complex is pursuing $10 million in matching grant funds via the state’s Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act.

CNSC Board President Tino Martinez told Grand Island Noon Rotary Club on Tuesday the nonprofit nearly has reached its goal with a capital campaign launched in October.

“We have to be at about $10 million by December 31st,” he said. “We’re at about ($8.5 million) right now, so we’re making our way toward that goal.”

Tino Martinez

Central Nebraska Sports Complex Board President Tino Martinez told Grand Island Noon Rotary Club Tuesday how the nonprofit is pursuing matching grant funds via the state's Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act. 

Under LB566, “the amount of any grant approved shall not exceed the amount of funds to be supplied by private sources.”

The project is also pursuing funds via LB39, the Convention Center Support Fund and the Sports Arena Facility Financing Assistance Act, Martinez said.

The project, announced in May, is expected to cost roughly $15 million.

The complex will be built on 12 acres donated by Bosselman Enterprises on Wood River Road, west of Highway 281.

Construction is expected to start in 2022.

Phase One includes 12 basketball courts, which is 24 volleyball courts, six batting tunnels, and 5,000 square feet dedicate to athletic and physical training, Martinez said.

“I’ve been to a lot of these facilities. If it can be built as it is designed, it will be the biggest one in Nebraska and it will compete regionally as a Midwest venue,” he said. “It would put us right up there with the Sioux Falls area complexes.”

The complex will serve as a venue for cheer and dance, gymnastics and wrestling events, and large conventions.

“Anything you can think of, we’d be able to host,” Martinez said.

Phase Two plans include an aquatic center, a fieldhouse and meeting spaces.

The complex will be uniquely “fan-friendly,” Martinez said.

Central Nebraska Sports Complex rendition

The facility will be uniquely fan-friendly, according to CNSC Board President Tino Martinez, from parking to seating to concession stands to restrooms.

“I’ve been to a lot of these places. Most of them are not fan-friendly,” he said. “It’s a box with courts. Parking is horrible. We think we have addressed those in our planning. Several entrances into the facility. Parking will be more than ample. We’ll have many restrooms, several different concession stands.”

He added, “We have many amenities that will make it the most fan-friendly one that I’ve ever been to.”

The complex will be a “huge economic draw,” Martinez said.

“We hope to have it filled 35 to 40 weeks a year, as far as a weekend event in Grand Island,” he said. “It gives us the capacity to host large not only state but regional events. We might be big enough to bid on a national-type event.”

Such a space is “much needed” for Grand Island area youths, Martinez said.

Revenues generated by the facility will be used to help underserved youths in Grand Island by providing league and academy opportunities and individual and team training sessions.

“It costs a lot of money to be involved in these types of programs,” he said. “We want to make sure that every kid who wants to pursue something like this has that available to them.”

For more information on the project and to contribute, visit https://gocnsc.org/.

brandon.summers@theindependent.com

