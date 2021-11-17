Central Nebraska Sports Complex pursuing $10M in state matching grant funds

“I’ve been to a lot of these facilities. If it can be built as it is designed, it will be the biggest one in Nebraska and it will compete regionally as a Midwest venue,” he said. “It would put us right up there with the Sioux Falls area complexes.”

The complex will serve as a venue for cheer and dance, gymnastics and wrestling events, and large conventions.

“Anything you can think of, we’d be able to host,” Martinez said.

Phase Two plans include an aquatic center, a fieldhouse and meeting spaces.

The complex will be uniquely “fan-friendly,” Martinez said.

“I’ve been to a lot of these places. Most of them are not fan-friendly,” he said. “It’s a box with courts. Parking is horrible. We think we have addressed those in our planning. Several entrances into the facility. Parking will be more than ample. We’ll have many restrooms, several different concession stands.”

He added, “We have many amenities that will make it the most fan-friendly one that I’ve ever been to.”

The complex will be a “huge economic draw,” Martinez said.