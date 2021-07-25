 Skip to main content
Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home to host paid CNA training class
Central Nebraska Veterans' Home to host paid CNA training class

KEARNEY — The Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney will host a CNA training class at the facility, located at 4510 E, 56th St.

The course runs from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17, meeting from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Monday through Friday each week. Participants in the class will be paid $12 per hour and have their supplies and certification test paid for, as well. Upon successful completion of the class and certification, participants will transition to part- or full-time employment at the facility, starting at $14.467 per hour.

Interested participants should visit veterans.nebraska.gov/employment and click “View available CNA Training Classes.”

For more details or help applying, contact Kim Mostek at Kim.Mostek@nebraska.gov or 308-865-3443, or Jana Nuzum at Jana.Nuzum@nebraska.gov or 308-865-3441.

