Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home to host paid CNA training class

The course runs from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17, meeting from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Monday through Friday each week. Participants in the class will be paid $12 per hour and have their supplies and certification test paid for, as well. Upon successful completion of the class and certification, participants will transition to part- or full-time employment at the facility, starting at $14.467 per hour.