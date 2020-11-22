Central Platte Natural Resources District board OKs drainage and acreage reserve agreements

The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s board of directors approved on Thursday an agreement to improve drainage both upstream and downstream of the Platte Valley Industrial Park area in Grand Island.

The project will consist of grading existing county road ditches from Blaine Street to Schimmer Drive, easements and installation of a 36-inch storm sewer pipe that would drain into the south channel of the Wood River Flood Control Project. Central Platte NRD will manage construction and acquisition of all right of way and/or easements within city limits.

The estimated $650,000 project cost will be shared by Central Platte NRD, Grand Island Economic Development Corp., Grand Island City Council and Hall County. CPNRD’s cost is estimated at $180,000 and will be funded in two fiscal budget years.

In other board action, they approved holding a public hearing to host a 30-Year Acreage Reserve Program to be included in CPNRD’s Ground Water Management Plan Rules and Regulations.

The conservation program will provide a long-term solution in protecting surface water rights. Irrigation districts will sign up for the program and surface water users will have the option to opt in or opt out of the program annually.