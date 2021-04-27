Central Platte Natural Resources District Board OKs flood monitoring agreement

The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s (CPNRD) board of directors will continue flood alert and monitoring efforts following approval of the Flood Alert and Monitoring Project Agreement at its monthly meeting last week in Grand Island.

A $55,000 agreement with JEO was approved. It separates upcoming monitoring efforts from the current flood alert and monitoring project that is ongoing for the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores (PSM) Project.

The monitoring equipment will be redeployed this year at the PSM’s detention cell and data loggers will be at the same locations as previous years. Data from the monitoring equipment will be processed and included in the previously developed models. The models will be recalibrated and flood alert maps will be updated for various scenarios. Additional monitoring equipment (boxes, staff gauges, cameras, etc.) may be installed through the project area.

The board approved an agreement with Buffalo County for road right of way access while updating the Richard Plautz Crane Viewing Site located at the intersection of Elm Island Road and Lowell Road. The site has two elevated wooden crane viewing decks, a 1,650-foot nature trail and a parking lot.