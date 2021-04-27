Central Platte Natural Resources District Board OKs flood monitoring agreement

The Central Platte Natural Resources District’s (CPNRD) board of directors will continue flood alert and monitoring efforts following approval of the Flood Alert and Monitoring Project Agreement at its monthly meeting last week in Grand Island.
A $55,000 agreement with JEO was approved. It separates upcoming monitoring efforts from the current flood alert and monitoring project that is ongoing for the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores (PSM) Project.
The monitoring equipment will be redeployed this year at the PSM’s detention cell and data loggers will be at the same locations as previous years. Data from the monitoring equipment will be processed and included in the previously developed models. The models will be recalibrated and flood alert maps will be updated for various scenarios. Additional monitoring equipment (boxes, staff gauges, cameras, etc.) may be installed through the project area.
The board approved an agreement with Buffalo County for road right of way access while updating the Richard Plautz Crane Viewing Site located at the intersection of Elm Island Road and Lowell Road. The site has two elevated wooden crane viewing decks, a 1,650-foot nature trail and a parking lot.
Deteriorated asphalt on the nature trail will be removed and replaced with an 8-foot-wide, 6-inch-thick concrete trail, and the parking lot will be paved with 8-inch-thick concrete. Repairs on the streambank near the viewing decks will include installation of erosion control silt fencing and quartzite riprap on the southeast side of Lowell Road bridge. Seeding and mulching will also be done once the new nature trail has been reconstructed. The project will begin in May and is scheduled for completion by December 2021.
The board approved four applications for the CPNRD-Ron Bishop Memorial College Scholarship Program. The scholarship recipients include Joshua Wiese of Shelton, Sydnie Reeves of Archer, and Kelton Baxter and Kendrick Baxter, both of Doniphan. NRD’s college scholarship program was implemented in 2007 and has provided $118,000 to 129 students pursuing a natural resources degree.
The board increased the Grazing Deferment Cost-Share from $15 per acre to $30 per acre, with a maximum of $30,000 per landowner. The new amount will be effective July 1, 2021. The Grazing Deferment Program was implemented to provide an incentive for landowners to defer grazing in a pasture for one growing season so that a prescribed burn can be successfully applied in the following year to help in cedar reduction.
Lyndon Vogt, general manager, reported that the state’s natural resources districts have been removed from Legislative Bill 408, which could have had consequences on budgets in the future.
Vogt also reported that LB83e has been passed and is awaiting Gov. Pete Ricketts’ signature, with an emergency clause added. This bill would allow the NRD to hold up to 50% of board meetings virtually. Starting July 31, 2022, the bill also requires agendas to be posted on the NRD’s website 24 hours prior to the board meeting and minutes to be posted on the website for at least six months.
He said a potential partnership was discussed with Precision Conservation Management (PCM) and will be brought before the board for action at a later date.
PCM is looking to expand its reach into Nebraska with Frito Lay (PepsiCo) growers in the western area of the district. As a regional partner, the Central Platte NRD would staff a conservation specialist dedicated to technical assistance, data collection and environmental evaluation. The position would be a five-year minimum commitment, beginning as soon as possible.
PCM is a program that serves farmers by providing economic analysis of on-farm conservation practices. It aims to help farmers understand the economic values of adopting practices such as cover crops, nutrient timing and tillage practices.
The program originated from the Illinois Corn Growers Association, making up the conservation arm of the entity. It is funded by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service — Regional Conservation Partnership Program.