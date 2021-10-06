Central Platte Natural Resources District considering new building

CPNRD was inspired to pursue the project after completing its Prairie Silver Moores project, which aims to reduce flooding in the Grand Island area.

“We had some financial assistance from our (PSM) project and we were approached about putting an educational center out there,” Vogt said. “When Lake Wanahoo completed their project they were in the same situation and they build an educational center out there that actually gets used quite often.”

A new building would use $1.7 million in project funds from the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission.

“We went to the (commission) and asked if they would have any interest in allowing us to put funds toward an education center and they approved us doing that,” Vogt said.

A new office is needed, he said. CPRND has outgrown its current location.

“We’re landlocked where we’re at,” Vogt said. “We don’t have room to put up any more shops or storage or add on to what we have here, so that’s where the discussion is right now. Do we want to take that next step and put up an educational center?”