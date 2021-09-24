Central Platte Natural Resources District tackles drought mitigation plan

Those concerns are the prevalence of nitrates and the availability of groundwater and surface water to meet needs of water users across the region.

“We utilized a workshop format to do that, to really have those conversations at a more in-depth level to understand what they as water users are concerned about if drought was to set in,” Appleford said.

A drought risk assessment, which shows the frequency of droughts in the region, is derived from data provided by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

A dust bowl marked the 1930s, and there are ebbs and flows through the decades, with further droughts in 2012 and 2013, Appleford showed.

“Getting an understanding of the frequency and the extent of those droughts is a good place to start,” she said.

The potential effects are both economic and environmental.

Migratory birds, for example, drive tourism, which brings dollars to the area.

“It has a domino effect. If we’re having a really large drought and the birds aren’t staying as long — they don’t have water or food access — that will impact our economy,” Appleford said.