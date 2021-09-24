Central Platte Natural Resources District tackles drought mitigation plan

The threat of drought is constant for central Nebraskans.
The region has been in drought for 30% of each year since 1900, Becky Appleford, a hazard mitigation planner with JEO Consultants, told Central Platte Natural Resources District board members Thursday.
“Approximately 10% of all months throughout history have been spent in the ‘severe to exceptional drought’ range,” Appleford said.
A drought mitigation plan was reviewed Thursday by the CPNRD board.
The plan will allow CPNRD to better understand local conditions and predict changes in order to be more ready for and to even anticipate drought events.
“As an NRD, you decided ... rather than being reactive to when a drought sets in and it’s too late to have any significant impact in reducing risk and vulnerability to drought, let’s think about it when we’re not in a drought,” she said.
Having a drought mitigation plan also fulfills a requirement of the NRD’s regional integrated management plan, Appleford noted.
JEO began by collecting and analyzing data for CPNRD’s 11-county area, which includes Hall, Howard, Buffalo, Merrick and Hamilton counties.
Water quality and quality concerns were determined by engaging stakeholders.
Those concerns are the prevalence of nitrates and the availability of groundwater and surface water to meet needs of water users across the region.
“We utilized a workshop format to do that, to really have those conversations at a more in-depth level to understand what they as water users are concerned about if drought was to set in,” Appleford said.
A drought risk assessment, which shows the frequency of droughts in the region, is derived from data provided by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
A dust bowl marked the 1930s, and there are ebbs and flows through the decades, with further droughts in 2012 and 2013, Appleford showed.
“Getting an understanding of the frequency and the extent of those droughts is a good place to start,” she said.
The potential effects are both economic and environmental.
Migratory birds, for example, drive tourism, which brings dollars to the area.
“It has a domino effect. If we’re having a really large drought and the birds aren’t staying as long — they don’t have water or food access — that will impact our economy,” Appleford said.
The plan encourages communities to define drought locally and identify “response triggers.”
Though all public water systems have a water emergency response plan, communities may want to “go a step further,” she said.
“As those (static and stored water levels) are depleted, we can implement some of those drought measures of reducing irrigating of lawns and maybe our car washes are going to be limited so we can conserve that water as necessary,” Appleford said.
The plan also recommends a CPNRD committee perform a yearly drought outlook to help identify early response measures if needed.