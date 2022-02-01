Central Platte Natural Resources proceeds with $5M plan for education center

Central Platte Natural Resources District is moving forward on a new education center.
The CPNRD board last week authorized the building committee to “proceed with the design and bid requests for an education center/office building” at the Prairie Silver Moores project, west of Grand Island.
The project is estimated to cost $5 million, and may be as high as $8 million total.
“We’re looking at getting it started, sending it on to JEO (Consultants) to put a plan together as far as a building plan so we can take a look at that,” board member Barry Obermiller said. “If their estimates come in where we think it should be, we’ll go ahead and let it go out to bid.”
The new site would be located at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Schauppsville Road, south of where CPNRD put soil that was removed for detention cells that were built to protect Grand Island from a 100-year flood.
It is not known what the specific design costs will be, Obermiller said.
“There’s going to be a base cost. We don’t know what that is yet,” he said. “Once it starts and that goes out to bid, that money will run in with the project. It can be anywhere from $100,000 to design it, and maybe $500,000 for the construction manager to run it.”
CPNRD was inspired to pursue the project after completing its Prairie Silver Moores project, which aims to reduce flooding in the Grand Island area.
A new building would use $1.7 million in project funds from the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission for the PSM project.
The commission approved the decision.
A $1.5 million match set aside by CPNRD for that project will be used for the new facility.
The current Kaufman Avenue CPNRD site has a valuation of about $2 million, Obermiller noted, which will go to the project after it is sold.
“Our estimate so far, we’ve taken our high numbers and added 20%. That’s where the $8 million is right now,” he said. “We’re looking at being in that building for another $3 million. We can probably do that without increasing our tax-ask. There’s not going to be another time we can do that.”
A new office is needed, CPNRD board member Lyndon Vogt told The Independent in October. CPRND has outgrown its current location.
“We’re landlocked where we’re at,” he said. “We don’t have room to put up any more shops or storage or add on to what we have here.”
The building committee also had considered a nearly $4 million remodel of the existing CPNRD office on Kaufman Avenue.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has expressed interest in helping to see such a facility come to fruition, as UNL students then would be able to do work in the Grand Island area, Vogt said.
“We have an over 600-acre detention cell there that is all wetlands, and for a lot of their natural resource and ag students it would be a great place to do some research,” he said.
CPNRD board member Doug Reeves emphasized the importance of taking care with these plans.
“We’re never going to have the chance to do this again, having that money out there,” he said. “I also think we have a chance to push the education part of this pretty hard.”