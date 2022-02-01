Central Platte Natural Resources proceeds with $5M plan for education center

Central Platte Natural Resources District is moving forward on a new education center.

The CPNRD board last week authorized the building committee to “proceed with the design and bid requests for an education center/office building” at the Prairie Silver Moores project, west of Grand Island.

The project is estimated to cost $5 million, and may be as high as $8 million total.

“We’re looking at getting it started, sending it on to JEO (Consultants) to put a plan together as far as a building plan so we can take a look at that,” board member Barry Obermiller said. “If their estimates come in where we think it should be, we’ll go ahead and let it go out to bid.”

The new site would be located at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Schauppsville Road, south of where CPNRD put soil that was removed for detention cells that were built to protect Grand Island from a 100-year flood.

It is not known what the specific design costs will be, Obermiller said.